Shin Bet Chief to PM: I'll step down, but not yet

Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, on Sunday night, partially accepted and partially rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to fire him as head of the agency.

He said he would resign early, but only after further progress on returning Israeli hostages, finishing the Qatargate probe, and preparing his successor to take over.

Bar's response is as unprecedented as Netanyahu's move to remove him around 18 months early and could lead to a constitutional crisis.

According to Bar, since he has said he would quit early due to his failure to prevent Hamas's October 7 invasion, there was no need for Netanyahu to fire him other than to politicize the organization and avoid his own responsibility for October 7 and for Qatargate.

In Qatargate, senior Netanyahu aides were allegedly paid by Qatar at the same time as handling sensitive hostage negotiations policy for the prime minister also connected to Qatar. Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet security services speaks at the annual Cyber Week, at the Tel Aviv University, on June 27, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Normally, the police investigate alleged crimes, but given the national security dimensions, the Shin Bet has taken the lead.

Bar said that Netanyahu had bridled at the recent agency report in which 90% enumerated its own failures, but a small portion explicitly highlighted Netanyahu's failure to heed warnings of policy decisions he was making which the Shin Bet said would endanger Israeli national security.

PM might need A-G's support

In normal circumstances, the Shin Bet chief serves five years, but also the prime minister has the discretion to fire him, however rare that might be.

However, if Bar refuses to abide by Netanyahu's order to step down, the prime minister might need Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara or the High Court of Justice to intercede on his behalf, both of which might look askance at removing Bar at least before he completes the Qatargate probe.

The Shin Bet chief also restated his position that netanyahu is not free to appoint anyone to lead the agency, but that he must follow custom to appoint one of the recent two deputy chiefs, either M, or the current deputy chief who succeeded M.

Further, Bar said that if he submitted to Netanyahu's loyalty test, he would fail his higher calling as a public servant to Israeli law and to the Israeli public.

The Shin Bet chief has taken a more confrontational posture toward Netanyahu than outgoing IDF chief Herzi Halevi, who appeared to try harder to keep their disagreements behind closed doors and who complied with Netanyahu's wish that he quit on March 5 after about a month of delay.