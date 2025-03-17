'State is forcing us to finance rehabilitation ourselves,’ families of ex-hostages protest gov't

During a Committee on the Status of Women hearing on Monday, relatives of released hostages shared emotional testimonies while protesting for the government to provide disability coverage. Their pleas were met with repeated promises from government representatives, which families claim have been "withheld for months."

Families of released hostages are being forced to launch extensive fundraising campaigns to cover medical treatment as well as both mental and physical rehabilitation. Their frustration has intensified due to the lack of clarity, as government ministries have yet to reach an agreement to fully recognize the hostages’ disabilities at 100% rather than recognizing them at 50% disabled.

"We should not be in a situation where those returning from captivity have to seek charity," said MK Pnina Tameno-Shete, who led the discussion. "If you do not intend to grant them 100% disability, say so honestly. Don't mislead us. If you plan to provide 2,500 shekels instead of 5,000, announce it, and then we will confront the prime minister."

She emphasized that the state cannot abandon the victims to handle their rehabilitation alone, stating, "The families should not finance it out of pocket. This should be a collaborative effort among government ministries to provide a more comprehensive package." Yotam Cohen, the brother of hostage Nimrod Cohen attends a Labor and Welfare committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on March 17, 2025. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Families express frustration over government inaction

Relatives of hostages voiced deep frustration over the government’s handling of their needs. "We feel that the state is not with us," said Noam Idan Ben-Ezra, sister of the late Tsachi Idan, whose body was returned to Israel as part of the hostage deal. She emphasized that state support is insufficient and declared, "The bereaved families also need support."

Yoav Engel, father of Ofir Engel, who was held captive in Gaza, condemned the government's delays. "This is already the fifth hearing, and they keep saying it will be 100% and that the treatments will be for life and not for three years. 528 days have passed, and everything is the same. Shame."

Esther Buchshtab, mother of the late Yagev Buchshtab, added, "The hostage situation did not end on October 7; we are still in the middle of it. The state has time to deal with the entitlements of the hostages and those who have been freed—but everyone has time except for the families."

Government ministries shift responsibility

While families continue their push for full disability recognition, government ministries have been shifting responsibility from one office to another. Shai Somekh, a representative of the Justice Ministry, stated that there is no legal barrier to granting full disability status to returnees. However, Gila Shahar, representing the Defense Ministry, insisted that the ministry supports the change, but disputes lie elsewhere.

Daniel Avidan, from the National Insurance Institute, pointed to the finance minister as the responsible party, stating, "We will not create a roadblock, but it is a budgetary matter."

Petitioning the High Court of Justice

With little progress being made, the committee is now considering a petition to the High Court of Justice. MK Pnina Tameno-Shete warned that if the government does not provide a real solution soon, legal action may follow. "You cannot speak in codes; tell us what the gaps are. If things do not progress, we will take legal steps," she declared.