A-g says Bar's dismissal requires recommendation from senior appointments c'mtee

In order to bring forward to the government the proposal to dismiss Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar, it is necessary to obtain the recommendation of the Advisory Committee on Senior Appointments, Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

As such, she stressed, "the planned government meeting to discuss the matter cannot be held at this time."

On Sunday night, Baharav-Miara sent a letter to Netanyahu blocking him from firing Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar until the agency's probe of Qatargate is complete.

Her Tuesday letter came in response Netanyahu's Monday missive in which he said her "insinuations regarding suspicions of 'illegality and conflict of interest' represent a complete reversal of justice."

She added in her Tuesday missive that it is impossible to initiate the process of dismissing Bar before the legal basis for the prime minister's handling of the issue can be examined. (L-R) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar (credit: Canva)

The attorney-general further noted, "There is no basis for the claims you have made regarding the criminal investigations involving your associates.

"For the sake of clarity, it should be emphasized that the timeline speaks for itself: first, the investigations were opened based on received information, and only afterward did you announce your intention to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet."

Netanyahu's proposal

On Sunday, Netanyahu said he would bring forward to the cabinet a proposal to fire Bar some 18 months before his term expires.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.