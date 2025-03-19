Discover your future in Israel at Ono Academic College’s International School

Are you seeking a degree program in Israel that recognizes your English-language background as a new oleh? Interested in pursuing a BA in Finance, Occupational Therapy, or Art Therapy or a Masters degree in Art Therapy or Finance?

Learn about our hybrid English/Hebrew programs, meet faculty, and get the answers you need!

If you are a new oleh and are interested in advancing your academic journey in Israel and gaining practical skills suitable for the Israeli labor market, the new International School at Ono Academic College is ideal for your needs.

This November, Ono Academic College will be offering four hybrid Hebrew/English programs in its International School in Kiryat Ono:

Undergraduate Programs:

B.O.T. in Occupational Therapy

BA – Specialization in Finance and Capital Markets

Graduate Programs:

MA in Art Therapies – Visual Art Therapy

MBA – Specialization in Finance and Capital Markets

These hybrid English /Hebrew higher education programs for Olim enable a seamless transition, provide personalized guidance and practical training, and cultivate a vibrant, supportive community.

On Tuesday, April 1, at 8 PM Israel time, Ono Academic College will host an interactive online information session on Zoom for prospective students in its International School.

The Occupational Therapy program provides the tools for students who aspire to rehabilitate individuals and design accessible environments, while the BA program in Finance and Capital Markets is designed to give students a strong foundation, practical experience, and the connections necessary to succeed in the financial world. The Ono MBA program in Finance and Capital Markets is an effective, results-driven program that provides analytical and theoretical tools required to master practical issues in finance and entrepreneurial finance, and the MA program in Art Therapy teaches students how to utilize art media as a primary mode of communication to help clients build mental resilience and navigate developmental challenges.

Participants in the online information session on April 1 will speak with the heads of these programs and will engage with Ono officials about scholarships and financial aid available for olim in a live question-and-answer session.

>> Join Ono Academic College's Online Open Day on Zoom on Tuesday, April 1, at 8 PM Israel Time.

Among the speakers will be Prof. Shmuel Hauser, Senior Vice President of Ono Academic College, Professor of Finance, Head of the Public Trust Research Institute, and Director of the MBA program in Business Administration; Dr. Naomi Ferziger, Director and Academic Head of the International Occupational Therapy Program; Anat Wolf, Head of the International Art Therapy Program; and Dr. David Yechiam Aharon, Ph.D, Senior Lecturer at Ono, and Head of the International BA program in Finance and Capital Markets.

Ono’s International School will offer a unique hybrid Hebrew/English learning program tailored for new olim, with personalized curricula and dedicated mentors. The school’s state-of-the-art campus, comfortable housing, and enriching exploration of Israeli society will enable easy integration into local life.

Registration in the online Zoom program is limited. Prospective students interested in participating in the online information session can visit https://www.ono.ac.il/eng/online-info-session/ to register.

With more than 26,000 students, Ono Academic College has become Israel’s largest and most acclaimed college.

This article was written in cooperation with Ono Academic College.