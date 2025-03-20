'Your government does not care': Dozens of schools receive threats in Arabic, Hebrew

Dozens of schools across Israel received faxes with threatening messages written in Hebrew and Arabic on Thursday.

The messages referred to renewed IDF operations in Gaza and the issue of bringing back the remaining hostages.

One message read: “When the Netanyahu government starts a war, it signs a memorandum to execute additional hostages, as it did in the past under indiscriminate bombings of civilians.”

Another part of the threat stated: “Your government does not care about the fate of your kidnapped relatives, or even your own fate. Your turn will come. Just as your government failed to protect the hostages, it will fail to protect you."

"You cannot protect yourselves from the hand of divine justice that will deliver what you deserve.” High school students take their mathematics matriculation examination (Bagrut), in at a high school in Rishon Lezion, on May 20, 2019. (credit: FLASH90)

Threats being handled by police, Shin Bet

Ashdod's Mayor Yehiel Lasr addressed the threats and sent a message to the city's residents. He said: “Following reports of threatening messages sent to schools via fax and SMS, I would like to inform you that these messages, which are being sent nationwide, are being handled by the police, Shin Bet, and the Education Ministry."

He continued, "They are currently investigating the source of these messages. As of now, there is no concern about them. As a general guideline, these messages should be ignored. If they seem suspicious, please contact the police. If we receive any further information, we will promptly notify you. Please rely only on official sources for updates.”