Gov't votes unanimously to end Ronen Bar's term as Shin Bet chief

The government has voted unanimously to end Ronen Bar’s term as Shin Bet chief, the Prime Minister’s Office announced in a statement early Friday morning.

Bar will end his role on April 10 or when a new Shin Bet chief is appointed - whichever comes first.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu first said he would put forward to the cabinet the proposal to fire Bar some 18 months before his term expires on Sunday night.

The prime minister's decision came amid the Shin Bet investigation into Netanyahu aides who were allegedly involved in Qatargate.

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara attended the government meeting, while Bar was not present. Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet security services, at a state ceremony marking the Hebrew calendar anniversary of the Hamas attack on October 7 of last year which sparked the ongoing war in Gaza, at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem on October 27, 2024. (credit: Chaim Goldberg FLASH90)

Hundreds protested the vote

Hundreds of Israelis were protesting outside the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem ahead of the cabinet vote on Bar's dismissal.

Shortly after the announcement, the Movement for Quality of Government filed a petition with the High Court of Justice against the dismissal.

"The decision was made in a clear conflict of interest and based on extraneous considerations that are not in line with the state's best interests and security," the movement stated.

"The decision to dismiss the Shin Bet chief is a black moment in the history of Israeli democracy. This is a transparent attempt to torpedo the 'Qatar-Gate' investigation and prevent the truth from being revealed about the dangerous ties between members of the Prime Minister's Office and Qatar, Hamas's main funder."

This is a developing story.