'The people of Israel do not leave anyone behind': Hostage families demand fighting discontinues

Speaking at the Unity Rally in Jerusalem on Thursday night, hostage families gathered to condemn the push to return to armed conflict with Hamas and insisted a continuation of the war could harm their loved ones.

"We must say this clearly: Returning to war could lead to hostages being accidentally harmed by our forces, or tortured and murdered by terrorists, and could result in losing the bodies of deceased hostages in the rubble," the attending families shared in a short statement. "This is not an outcome the Israeli people can accept."

The rally, held in Safra Square, saw thousands join in song, prayer, and a collective call to decision-makers to act, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.

Families of the hostages speak out against continuing the war

Orna and Ronen Neutra, parents of the late Omer Neutra, shared, "Last week, we participated in bringing recently released hostages to meet President Trump at the White House. In their first days as free people, they chose to overcome immense physical and mental difficulties to share their testimonies with the President and emphasize the urgency of freeing their brothers who are still imprisoned in Hamas tunnels. We must say this clearly: they cannot survive there much longer, and concern for their well-being is growing. Returning to war could lead to hostages being accidentally harmed by our forces or tortured and murdered by terrorists, and could result in losing the bodies of deceased hostages in the rubble. This is not an outcome Israeli society can accept. It is neither moral nor Jewish."

Ilay David, the brother of Evyatar David, added, "A month ago, I saw my brother Evyatar for the first time in 505 days. The world saw that there are flesh and blood souls suffering sadistic abuse by terrorists. What happened when the camera turned off? Were they returned together to the tunnel?That day, I gained two new brothers – Tal and Omer. My two new brothers describe particularly harsh captivity conditions: neglect, complete isolation from the outside world, extreme starvation, random abuse by guards, and lack of sunlight and clean air. Now Guy and Evyatar remain alone. Omer and Tal's strength to fight for Guy and Evyatar doesn't allow us to surrender.

"The renewal of fighting in Gaza puts us all under tension and anxiety, especially because of those hostages still left there to rot, facing real and immediate danger. We have no choice but to remain united and fight for the 59 hostages, and deal with Hamas later.

Shelly Shem Tov, the mother of Hamas captivity survivor Omer Shem Tov, also shared that "Omer said he met God so many times in captivity, receiving from Him the power and strength to continue believing he would return home. He told me he always believed he would come home; he constantly saw it there in captivity, and I constantly saw it here. I so want all the hostage families, 59 families – some whose loved ones will return and they'll be able to embrace them, and some who will only be able to bring their loved ones to burial. Every day, there is a matter of life and death. The people of Israel are strong, and our beauty is in our diversity, but our strength is in our unity."

Finally, the brother of the late Uriel Baruch, Roy Baruch, shared that "Uriel, 35, married and father of 2 wonderful children, was at the Nova party in Re'im and on his way home was shot and kidnapped to Gaza. Fifty-nine hostages are still there, some still alive, and some murdered and held by the cruel enemy Hamas, and all need to be returned home to Israel quickly. This nation has shown the world what true mutual responsibility is.

"A people that doesn't give up, that doesn't leave anyone behind. A people that is one big family united for one clear purpose – returning all the hostages. Here in Jerusalem, the holy city, we stand and say in a clear voice: We will not be silent. We will not give up. We will not stop fighting and praying until all 59 hostages return. The living and the murdered. Because the people of Israel do not leave anyone behind. Uriel, my dear brother, and all my dear kidnapped brothers and sisters, you are not alone. An entire nation is with you. An entire nation is waiting for you."