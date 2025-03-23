'Qatargate' investigation to expand with key confrontation, new testimonies

Israel Police are expected to intensify their investigation into the "Qatargate" affair, planning a series of investigative actions—most of which are currently subject to a gag order, according to a Saturday Maariv report.

The "Qatargate" affair is based on an investigation into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aides. The aides were allegedly involved in a scandal in which they were paid by Qatar while managing hostage negotiations.

In the coming days, the special investigative team has been set to summon additional individuals for testimony and conduct a face-to-face confrontation between Yonatan Orich and Eli Feldstein, the two central suspects in the case.

This confrontation is expected to highlight discrepancies in their statements and help investigators reconstruct the sequence of events more accurately.

The allegations against the suspects include bribery, contact with a foreign agent, breach of trust, money laundering, and tax offenses. Eli Feldstein, a suspect in Qatargate, arrives at the Tel Aviv District Court, March 11, 2025 (credit: YEHOSHUA YOSEF/FLASH90)

Investigating claims

According to journalist Ben Caspit, both the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and police are investigating claims that Qatar funded the salary of Netanyahu's spokesperson during the war—a spokesperson who reportedly had access to classified war-related materials.

Further details about the investigation remain undisclosed due to the broad gag order imposed on various aspects of the case.