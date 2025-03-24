United in good: Israel's celebration of Good Deeds Day 2025

In honor of Good Deeds Day 2025, thousands of do-good opportunities and volunteering projects took place across Israel.

Good Deeds Day is run by the nonprofit Ruach Tova of the Arison Group, which operates throughout the year to connect volunteers with organizations that seek volunteers.

This year, participants from every faction of Israeli society partook in Good Deeds Day, including local authorities, hundreds of nonprofits and businesses, thousands of employees, soldiers, members of youth movements, and students from high schools and academic institutions.

Activities were held across the country, including renovating buildings in the North, preparing food baskets in the South, and cleaning beaches in central Israel.

“The idea of ​​Good Deeds Day has always been to shine a spotlight on doing good, connecting the circles of good and amplifying the light in the world,” Shari Arison, who initiated the movement 19 years ago, said.

“This is what we will also do this year together with millions of people participants in 115 countries. I believe that if we think good, speak good, and do good while also maintaining unity, our world will be a better place because only together we can grow the circles of good.” Good Deeds Day from the Arison Group. (credit: Eli Dasa)

The themes of the activities this year were “Feels Good to Do Good” and “United in Good,” with the message that every person can do kind things according to their heart’s ability and desire.

Like every year, Good Deeds Day 2025 is also being celebrated worldwide, with millions of people doing acts of kindness to benefit others in over 100 countries across the globe.

Social Lense exhibit

Just like last year, Good Deeds Day featured Israel’s largest volunteer exhibition, Social Lense.

The exhibition showcases photographs detailing the public volunteering throughout the year, particularly during wartime, and it is held in eight different locations across the country.

Additionally, 20 community events featuring the message “Amplifying the Light on Good Deeds Day” took place around the country, focusing on good deeds surrounding environmental issues.