A month after the funeral, Yarden Bibas shares touching video tribute to family

Almost two months since Yarden Bibas was released from Hamas captivity in Gaza, the bereaved father and husband posted a video entitled, “How do you even begin to digest this?” dedicated to his wife and children.

Yarden was the only one in his family to survive captivity, with his wife, Shiri, and their two young children, Ariel and Kfir, brutally murdered at the hands of Hamas terrorists after their October 7 abduction.

Yarden’s video included pictures of him and his wife, Shiri, his marriage proposal to her, highlights from their wedding, and memories with their two children and family dog, Tonto, who was murdered on October 7 at their Kibbutz Nir Oz home.

The video ended in the cemetery for their funerals on February 26.

Emotional soundtrack

As a soundtrack to the video, the lyrics playing over images said, "I had all and then most of you, some and then none of you," perhaps alluding to the brutal nature by which his family was torn apart by Hamas terrorists.

The lyrics continue in a similar nature - "I don't know what I'm supposed to do, haunted by the ghost of you."

The video highlights positive moments in the couple’s life and the life they built together. From approaching the chuppah and stomping on the glass at their wedding to images of the family enjoying picnics outside and Ariel embracing his baby brother, Kfir, after being brought home.

This is not Yarden’s first public memorial sentiment shared about his family, but the most visual.