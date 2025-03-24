Ben-Gvir calls to imprison Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar

Newly reappointed National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir said that Shin Bet head Ronen Bar should be jailed for spying on him and on the heads of the Israel Prison Service and Israel Police in order to launch “a coup”.

Ben-Gvir did not offer proof of his claims and appeared to have bunched together a number of issues with unclear relations between them. One was a document published by Channel 12’s Amit Segal on Sunday night showing that Bar ordered an investigation into possible infiltration of Kanahist elements into the Israel Police.

A second issue was an investigation into Israel Prison Service (IPS) Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi by the Police Internal Investigations Department (PIID). Yaakobi is suspected of breach of trust and obstruction of an investigation. He allegedly informed West Bank Police Commander Deputy Commissioner Avishai Moalem that a covert investigation was being conducted against him. Moalem was investigated for allegedly easing enforcement against settler violence in exchange for a promotion.

A third issue was Attorney-General Gali Baharav Miara’s opinion that Ben-Gvir could not be legally reappointed National Security Minister due to an ongoing court case regarding possible unlawful involvement in operational police matters, including regarding enforcement against protestors.

A spokesperson for Ben-Gvir did not immediately respond to a request for clarification. Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. (credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90, SHUTTERSTOCK)

Lapid responds to Ben-Gvir

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid responded to Ben-Gvir, “The National Security Criminal who dares talk like that about the Shin Bet, is proof of the loss of all checks on the Israeli government. His words are violent and dangerous incitement. A prime minister in a normal country would fire him, and not crawl to him in order to save his government.”