Moody’s: Israel credit rating to stay at historic low in 2025

Moody's predicted that Israel's credit rating will stay the same in 2025, the credit ratings company announced in a credit opinion on Tuesday.

Israel's current rating is at a Baa1, the country's historically lowest rating ever, and is trending negatively.

The company noted that Israel did have a strong economic resilience to shocks. However, investor uncertainty over Israel's economic growth is higher than usual because of the country's"very high exposure to geopolitical risks."

Moody's also reported that Israel's "polarized political system" affected the rating. Signage is seen outside the Moody's Corporation headquarters in Manhattan, New York, US, November 12, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO)

The credit rating company said that it believed that a credit rating upgrade was unlikely due to the continuation of the Israel-Hamas War.

Rating downgrades

In February 2024, Moody's downgraded Israel's credit rating from A1 to A2, and in September of the same year, it downgraded the country's credit rating again to Baa1, with a negative outlook.

Credit ratings impact a country's ability to borrow, the cost of servicing debt, and the interest rate on new loans.