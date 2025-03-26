Netanyahu files lawsuit against left-wing activist over 'Qatargate' statements

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has filed a defamation lawsuit against Itay Lashem, who was described in the court filing as “a candidate for the leadership of the Labor Party, an attorney, a high-tech entrepreneur and a political activist from the radical Left.”

The suit relates to statements Lashem made regarding the 'Qatargate' case.

In recent weeks and months, political figures have launched a disgraceful and bad-faith campaign, deliberately targeting a sitting prime minister during wartime, with the intent of causing harm by spreading highly damaging falsehoods," the brief reads, filed by attorney Uriel Chor Nazri.

Among the claims cited in the complaint are accusations that Netanyahu is “a traitor” — presented as a factual statement, not as an insult — who allegedly “accepted bribes from the State of Qatar,” had funds “illegally transferred into his private accounts,” and is “involved in the Qatargate affair.” The filing includes a series of posts attempting to link the prime minister to serious criminal activity involving Qatar. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen in the Knesset plenum, in Jerusalem, March 25, 2025 (credit: NOAM MOSHKOWITZ/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON)

Basis of Netanyahu's accusations

The lawsuit asserts that Lashem personally spread “blatant lies,” framing them as facts. These include claims that the prime minister received bribes from Qatar and committed treason and that the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) was preparing to expose the alleged misconduct.

One example referenced in the complaint is a post in which Lashem reportedly alleged that the coalition’s goal of remaining in power was part of a bribery arrangement with Qatar.

He further suggested that any MK or cabinet minister who failed to call for an investigation by the Shin Bet — or who did not oppose Netanyahu’s alleged threats toward the Shin Bet chief and attorney-general — had, in his view, also received Qatari money.

Lashem is also said to have posted that there was no legal basis for Netanyahu to sue him, citing the supposed credibility of his claims and claiming he had spoken to Netanyahu’s lawyer. He further argued that his statements were protected by legal immunity due to the nature of social media discourse.

Now that Netanyahu has filed suit, the court is expected to consider the validity of that immunity claim.