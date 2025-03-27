Likud minister calls for civil war to 'defeat Left'

Regional Cooperation Minister Dudi Amsalem called for a civil war to “defeat the Left that doesn't accept our position” in an interview with Kan News on Wednesday.

He added that while the thought of a civil war troubled him, “the Left and its people don't accept the legitimacy of the Likud government.”

In a recent interview with Israel Radio, Amsalem stated that “to save democracy, we must clash and come head to head.”

According to Amsalem, the ‘civil war’ began when Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid threatened to coordinate an organized tax resistance last week.

Lapid’s statement at last week’s protest

“If the October 7 government decides to disregard a Supreme Court ruling, it would become a criminal government,” the Yesh Atid leader told thousands in attendance in Tel Aviv. “We will not be extras in [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s crazy theater,” Lapid said at Habima Theater Square on Saturday evening. Opposition head MK Yair Lapid speaks at Habima, March 22, 2025. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

"This government is doing everything it can to ignite a civil war, and Netanyahu is openly pushing for it. We will not let this happen. We will fight for the country, but we will not let them destroy it," Lapid added.

"The left has no restraints; we continue on our path,” Amaslam said in response.

“We will carry out the reform, we will change the elite, and these are processes that will happen in the State of Israel.”