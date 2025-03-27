Former model arrested in violent robbery dressed as Wolt delivery man

Paul Pesker, a 40-year-old former model with an extensive criminal history, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of robbing 200,000 shekels from a club owner while disguised as a Wolt delivery person.

Pesker and another accomplice are suspected of entering the apartment where the victim was staying, disguised as delivery people, handcuffing him, and forcing him to open his safe while beating him.

The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and is in mild condition.

The two fled the scene, but Pesker was arrested shortly after being documented wandering around the scene trying to dispose of a Wolt company bag containing what was stolen. He had various assault weapons in his possession.

During the detention extension hearing held on Monday, Pesker's defense attorney claimed that his client "was in the wrong place at the wrong time," and at most, tried to commit “theft by finding.” Man arrested, handcuffed (credit: INGIMAGE)

The judge determined that there was reasonable suspicion of Pesker's involvement in the robbery, noting that it was a particularly violent incident.

He referred to the suspect's criminal history and extended his detention until March 25. Police continue to search for the second suspect, who fled the scene.

'Wrong place wrong time'

"My client is an innocent person who was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Attorney Omer Adiri, who is representing Pesker, told Walla.

“The investigation is currently at a preliminary stage, but it is already clear at this point that my client's foot never stepped into the apartment where the robbery took place. When the picture becomes clearer, my client will prove his innocence and that there is no connection between him and the offenses attributed to him. This is a very unfortunate incident, and I hope that the Israel Police will apprehend those involved as soon as possible."