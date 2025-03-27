Leading through crisis: Edna Weinstock-Gabay’s mission to strengthen Israel, Jewish world 

When Edna Weinstock-Gabay assumed the role of CEO and Director General of Keren Hayesod-United Israel Appeal, she was stepping into a century-old institution at a critical juncture in Jewish history. As the first female leader of Israel’s primary fundraising arm for the Jewish diaspora, particularly outside of the United States, Weinstock-Gabay’s work took on new urgency after October 7, when Hamas launched a devastating attack on Israel. Overnight, Keren Hayesod shifted its focus to emergency response, and Weinstock-Gabay became a key figure in mobilizing global Jewish support.

Keren Hayesod-UIA, founded in 1920, has long been the financial backbone of many key Zionist initiatives, from facilitating Aliyah to strengthening Israel’s geographical and social peripheries. Traditionally, its work centered on helping Jews around the world connect to Israel. But since October 7, Weinstock-Gabay and her team have been in overdrive, working around the clock to provide immediate aid to communities devastated by war.

“We started fundraising from the first hour,” Weinstock-Gabay recalled to the Jerusalem Post. “All of our leadership around the world pivoted to focus on emergency needs, and the support we received was outstanding—not just financial, but through solidarity missions and advocacy for Israel.”

In the months following the attack, Keren Hayesod raised an astonishing $275 million, directing funds to hospitals, mental health programs, regional councils, and victims of terror. The goal was not just to react but to build long-term resilience. Aliyah — immigration to Israel — also remains at the forefront of their efforts.

"We've committed to supporting ten different communities in the south for the next three years," Weinstock-Gabay explains. "We sit at roundtables with local leaders, the Jewish Agency, and other philanthropic organizations to ensure we're filling gaps rather than duplicating efforts."

Just weeks after October 7, Keren Hayesod, in collaboration with the Israeli consulate in Sao Paulo, brought 165 reservists who received call up orders back to Israel via an evacuation flight from Latin America.

Not a 'female CEO,' but a CEO who is a woman

Weinstock-Gabay is aware of the historic significance of being Keren Hayesod’s first female CEO, but she’s reluctant to define her leadership through the lens of gender.

“I’m not here because I’m a woman—I’m here because I’m the best person for the job,” she asserted to the Post. “For many years, I never thought about International Women’s Day because I had always been able to achieve my goals through hard work and professionalism.”

However, the birth of her daughter, after four sons, changed her perspective. “I realized that what felt obvious to me—that women can achieve anything—is not obvious to everyone. We still have to fight for our place.”

Weinstock-Gabay's position is unique among Israel's national institutions, where nearly all CEOs are men. "There are very few female leaders in ministries and senior government positions," she acknowledges. "That needs to change."

For Weinstock-Gabay, the war is not just a professional challenge—it’s deeply personal. She has two sons serving in the IDF, one of whom has suffered from combat-related trauma.

“I remember the moment I understood that October 7 was different,” she says. “It was early in the morning when we learned that Ofir Liebstein, the mayor of Sha’ar HaNegev, had been killed. He was a close friend. I was driving my son to his unit, crying, while on a Zoom call with our leadership. That’s Israel—personal loss and national duty intertwined.”

Weinstock-Gabay’s family life, like that of so many Israelis, has been reshaped by war. Her youngest son, just 12 years old, now carries a knife for protection. Her seven-year-old daughter has grown up discussing the likelihood of her brothers not returning from battle as if it were an everyday fact of life.

“This is our reality,” Weinstock-Gabay said emotionally. “Every night, I chose my pajamas carefully—because if someone comes to my door to tell me my son has fallen, I want to be prepared.”

Fighting donor fatigue, rebuilding the north

Now, nearly 18 months into the war, Weinstock-Gabay faces a new challenge: keeping the global Jewish community engaged.

“This is the third calendar year we’ve been fundraising for the same war,” she notes. “We hear about ‘donor fatigue.’ But my son is also fatigued—he’s been fighting for 16 months. And yet, every day, he chooses to keep going. Supporting Israel is the diaspora’s reserve duty.”

Looking forward, Keren Hayesod is shifting its focus to rebuilding Israel’s north, an area still grappling with security threats and economic hardship. Through a joint initiative with the Israeli government, every dollar raised from the diaspora will be matched or tripled, ensuring maximum impact.

“It’s a strong message to donors: you’re not alone. The Israeli government and local philanthropists are stepping up too,” Weinstock-Gabay emphasizes. Weinstock-Gabay sees her role as more than just fundraising—it’s about strengthening the bond between Israel and world Jewry. After October 7, Keren Hayesod leaders from Australia, Canada, Brazil, and Uruguay took the first flights they could get to Israel, some arriving just ten days after the attack.

“They’ve been back nine times since,” Weinstock-Gabay said. “They’ve visited the north and south, attended shiva visits, funerals, and stood with Israelis in their darkest moments. That’s the kind of commitment that defines our people.”

As the war continues, Weinstock-Gabay remains determined. “We can’t afford to let exhaustion set in,” she insists. “The Jewish people have faced existential threats before, and we have survived. We will survive this too.”

At the helm of Keren Hayesod, Weinstock-Gabay is proving that leadership in times of crisis requires not just strategy and skill, but an unshakable belief in the mission. For her, that mission is clear: securing the future of Israel and the Jewish people, no matter the obstacles ahead.