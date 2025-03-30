New 'Fabric of Life' bypass road near Ma’ale Adumim aims to ease traffic, enhance safety

Israel’s Security Cabinet approved former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s proposal to pave alternative roads between villages east of Ma’ale Adumim, leading to the construction of a new road network in the Ma’ale Adumim area.

Construction of the “Fabric of Life” road, which will connect the villages of a-Za’im and al-Eizariya, will allow Palestinian vehicles to bypass the Ma’ale Adumim bloc. It is also expected to significantly decrease Route 1 traffic, ease the congestion at the Zaitim checkpoint, and create a smoother travel route to connect areas north and south.

The approval marks a new precedent and is expected to allow for the continued building of settlements in the E1 area.

The decision marks a precedent-setting step, involving the construction of a new road network in the Ma’ale Adumim area. It is expected to improve traffic flow, strengthen transportation links between Jerusalem, Ma’ale Adumim, and eastern Binyamin, and enable the continued development of settlements in the E1 area. E1 refers to the area situated between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim.

The road is expected to strengthen transportation between Jerusalem, Ma’ale Adumim, eastern Binyamina, and continued building. Recent security incidents, including terror attacks in the immediate area, and increasing traffic volume in the Ma’ale Adumim region. View of Ma'aleh Adumim and the area known as E1, in the West Bank. January 2, 2017. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

An alternative bypass route, which is planned to go east of Ma’ale Adumim to the Good Samaritan Interchange, will also be built. This alternative will also allow a direct link between Bethlehem and Jericho regions and the Jordan Valley, relieving other routes of traffic.

Per the cabinet’s decision, the IDF commander in the West Bank is to implement the project and also take the lead for initial planning processes for the alternate route, or “Alternative Road 80.” The planning of this route, however, is expected to also preserve land designated for further settlement building for Mister Yehuda.

Israeli officials, Israelis, and Palestinians living in relevant areas have yielded vastly different responses.

Strengthening security

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu credits the move with strengthening security. “We are continuing to strengthen the security of Israeli citizens and to develop our settlements. The new road will benefit all residents of the region by easing and streamlining traffic, enhancing security and the sense of safety, and establishing a strategic transportation corridor connecting Jerusalem, Ma’ale Adumim, and the Jordan Valley,” he said.

Defense Minister Israel Katz echoed Netanyahu's statement, focusing on the geographic link between the city and the settlement. "Strengthening the connection between Jerusalem and Ma'ale Adumim is a top national interest. This historic decision will boost settlement, security, and the welfare of all residents in the area, as well as our hold on Judea and Samaria. Paving these roads will improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and prevent unnecessary friction while ensuring continuous transportation between Jerusalem, Ma'ale Adumim, and the Jordan Valley," he said. "We will continue developing our communities and ensuring security for Israeli citizens."

Transportation and Road Safety Minister and Cabinet Member Brig. Gen. (res.) Miri Regev said she welcomed the decision “after 20 years,” calling it historic. She called to continue developing infrastructure across the country.

Funding for this project will come from an off-budget fund from the Civil Administration, with NIS 335 million allocated for the “Fabric of Life” road and an additional NIS 10 million allotted for the “Alternative Road 80.”

The Transportation Ministry is also expected to assist in the implementation.

Ma’aleh Adumim resident and tour guide Seth Vogelman said that the new road would be beneficial to both the Jewish residents of the city and the Palestinian residents of Azariya and neighboring towns.

The traffic situation near Ma'ale Adumim is perhaps the heaviest burden borne by all the people who live in the area, Jewish or Muslim. Hence, anything that will actually help to alleviate this burden is a welcome development,” he said.

“It is also a boon for security, as the backed up traffic going up the hill has been a target for terrorist attacks.”

Another resident, Shoshana Biran, also brought up the security aspect.

“I have nothing against the great majority of Palestinians that I share the roads with, but the traffic jams heading up to the Zaim roadblock on the way to Jerusalem have me feeling like a sitting duck for a terror attack,” she said. “This way, the Palestinians have a road that will alleviate their terrible traffic heading up to the entrance to Azariya as well. Palestinian friends have told me that it can take two hours sometimes to get from Jericho to Azariya, which isn’t more than 1o kilometers.”

“I just don’t know why it took so many years to approve. The bypass road was built a long time ago and is just sitting there unused.”

Yassin Hamdan, a 35-year-old Palestinian from Jebel Mukaber with a Jerusalem identity card, said that he hoped the new road would help with the traffic problems, but that he was skeptical.

“The situation has been ‘al hapanim’ (terrible) for so long, and nobody – not Israel and not the PA - seems to care about it. Every day, we experience total stoppage trying to get through the Ma’aleh Adumim road to Azariya. I hope this helps, but there are thousands of cars coming from Ramallah, Jerich, and all the small towns on this narrow road every day. It just creates too much pressure.”

Hamdan added that the problem is the new road will still lead into the entrance to Azariya, which will still cause traffic issues, when what is needed is a new road that will bypass Azariya to enable travelers from the Ramallah area to get to the Hebron area without having to enter Azariya.

Will the construction of these routes be a long-needed solution or create larger problems down the road?