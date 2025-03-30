Netanyahu removes Nevatim Airport bill from agenda after opposition from security forces

A vote to approve a proposal establishing an international airport in Nevatim was postponed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request. Israeli security forces have opposed the construction of an airport in that area because of its proximity to the area's national air force base.

Chair of the Knesset Economics Committee, MK David Bitan, said: “I demand that the coalition chair bring the bill to a vote tomorrow.”

Tensions have arisen within the coalition following Netanyahu’s decision to delay the vote on MK Almog Cohen’s bill to establish an international airport in Nevatim. The bill, which stipulates the airport’s construction within seven years, was scheduled for a second and third reading in the Knesset plenum tomorrow (Monday), despite longstanding opposition from the IDF and the security establishment to building a major airport adjacent to the existing airbase in Nevatim.

Before reaching the plenum, the bill was also meant to undergo another discussion in the Ministerial Committee for Legislation. However, the committee stated that the prime minister requested to remove it from the agenda due to security objections.

Meanwhile, the opposition is considering bringing to a vote an identical bill submitted by MK Ram Ben Barak (Yesh Atid), which was previously merged with Cohen’s version — potentially in an effort to embarrass the coalition amid internal disagreements. According to opposition sources, a final decision has not yet been made. A row of F35 planes at the Nevatim Air Force Base. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Responses from key players

MK Almog Cohen responded: "Once again, the government is choosing not to make a decision about the future of the Negev. This was a last-minute ambush just before the cabinet meeting, based on a classified opinion dated 2015 that was presented last night, contradicting other opinions from Air Force personnel who support Nevatim. This is a bureaucrat-run government. I'm certain the right will pay the price for this in its strongholds — Dimona, Beersheba, Ofakim, Netivot, Sderot, Mitzpe Ramon, and others. And rightly so.”

The Otzma Yehudit party also issued a statement: "Establishing an airport in Nevatim is critical for residents of the Negev, yet we are once again witnessing another delay. We expect Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fulfill his coalition commitment to Otzma Yehudit and ensure there are no further postponements. We understand the importance of security considerations, but many within the security establishment support the airport in Nevatim. This is not just a transportation need — it is an engine for growth that would create thousands of jobs, strengthen the Negev, and bring the periphery closer to the center.”

Economics Committee Chair MK David Bitan added: "I demand that the coalition chair bring the Nevatim airport bill for a vote tomorrow. I intend to vote in favor of the bill.”