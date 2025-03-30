Deal over release of Gaza hostages could be reached in coming days, officials say

A deal over the release of more hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip could be reached in the coming days if the Palestinian terrorist group agrees to certain conditions laid down by mediators, officials have said.

At a meeting of the security cabinet on Saturday night, members were told that of the Israeli “Hamas is blinking” and is now willing to agree to a deal involving the release of five living hostages in exchange for a 50-day ceasefire.

Israel clarified to the mediators over the weekend that it demands the implementation of the “Witkoff outline,” which entails the release of 10-11 hostages for a 40-day ceasefire.

Israel also insists that, as part of such a deal – if it is realized – humanitarian aid must be delivered directly to civilians in Gaza and mediators should be informed of the hostages’ condition and what food the are being offered.

During the ceasefire period, discussions will take place regarding the second phase of the deal, namely the conditions under which the war will end.

“There is a reasonable chance of reaching some kind of deal, but only in a few days will we know whether a deal is truly possible,” an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post.

A source familiar with the negotiation details also told the Post that even among the mediators, there is disagreement about whether an agreement can be achieved.

At the opening of the government meeting on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, "We are managing it under fire, and that’s why it’s effective. We’re suddenly seeing cracks."

He further added, "We are ready to discuss the second phase. Hamas will lay down its weapons. Its leaders will be allowed to leave. We will ensure general security in the Gaza Strip and enable the implementation of the Trump plan—the voluntary migration plan. That’s the plan."