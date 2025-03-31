Yarden Bibas: 'I'm here because of Trump'

Released hostage Yarden Bibas said in an interview with 60 Minutes that he was only released from captivity because of the efforts of US President Donald Trump.

“I know he can help. I’m here because of Trump. I’m here because of him," he told CBS's Lesley Stahl in a preview of the interview released on Sunday.

When asked if he had any message for the current US administration, Bibas pled with Trump to bring the remaining hostages home.

“Please stop the war and help bring all the hostages back," Bibas said.

The full interview will air at 7 p.m. EST (2 a.m. UTC). The full broadcast will also feature interviews with released hostages Tal Shoham and Keith and Aviva Siegel.

ירדן ביבס בפרומו לראיון שהעניק לתוכנית "60 דקות": "אני פה רק בגלל טראמפ, אני יודע שהוא יכול לעזור"@itamargalit (מתוך "60 דקות", באדיבות סלקום TV) pic.twitter.com/0DaGRSvsX1 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 30, 2025

Bibas calls for hostage release

In the interview, Bibas wore a shirt with pictures of brothers David and Ariel Cunio, his longtime friends and neighbors from Kibbutz Nir Oz.

A hostage released in the first phase of the deal confirmed to the Cunio family that David is still alive and in Gaza, Ynet reported in February.

Bibas was taken to Gaza on October 7 with his wife, Shiri, and two young sons, Ariel and Kfir. He is the only remaining captivity survivor from his young family.

On February 20, Hamas returned four bodies of slain hostages and claimed that Kfir, Ariel, and Shiri's remains were handed over. After a DNA test, forensic scientists announced that the adult woman's body that Israel received was not Shiri Bibas. Hamas handed over her remains on February 22 but claimed it was "surprised by the uproar following (the) claim that the body of Shiri Bibas does not match the DNA test."