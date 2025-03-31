American Jews worry Trump’s Ukraine policy signals shift on Israel

US President Donald Trump’s approach to the Ukraine- Russia War is raising concerns among American Jews, particularly regarding its possible impact on US policy toward Israel, according to a new survey by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) in mid-March.

Findings from the survey show that 63% of respondents are “more concerned” about US policy toward Israel in light of recent developments regarding Ukraine.

The survey comes roughly a month after the third anniversary of the war’s outbreak. Since then, Trump has reportedly shifted Washington’s position, increasing pressure on Kyiv. According to the poll, 74% of American Jews surveyed said they do not support Trump’s policy on this issue.

A graph reflecting American Jews' levels of confidence in Trump's stance on Israel. (credit: MAARIV)

Skepticism toward Trump on Israel

Beyond the conflict in Ukraine, American Jews are still wary of Trump’s stance on Israel. Some 27% said they have “a lot of confidence” in the former president to make the right decisions regarding US-Israel relations. By contrast, 38% said they had no confidence at all, while 32% said they had limited confidence.

This reflects a slight dip from last month, when 32% of those polled said they had “a lot of confidence” in Trump on this issue, as compared to 28% this month.

Respondents were also asked about their perception of current US support for Israel. This month, 46% said they believe the level of support is appropriate, which is down from 57% last month. Meanwhile, 34% believe the US does not support Israel enough – nearly double the previous figure of 18%. Only 13% said the US supports Israel too much.

While the changes from last month are notable, JPPI analysts say this month’s results align more closely with long-term trends. They suggest that short-term developments, such as a change in administration or another temporary factor, may have influenced the previous month’s findings.

The data comes from JPPI’s “Jewish People’s Voice” panel, which evaluates opinion trends across key religious and political groups within the American Jewish community.