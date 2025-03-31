Israeli officials react to 'puzzling' appointment of outsider as Shin Bet head

Israeli politicians and members of the Shin Bet reacted with surprise at the announcement that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed former naval chief Vice-Admiral (res.) Eli Sharvit as the new head of Israel's security agency.

MK Gadi Eisenkot was one of the first members of the opposition to respond, writing: "Eli is a leader and commander with a professional and ethical backbone who has excelled in all his positions in the IDF. He has many years of experience, and I am convinced that he will advance the organization according to its mission and will be loyal to the State of Israel."

Maj. Gen. (res.) Tamir Hayman, who served alongside Sharvit, told Army Radio, "He's like a plumb line—professional and meticulous. He’s someone with an offensive mindset who isn’t afraid to speak his mind. I was surprised by the appointment—the question is whether it’s right to bring someone from outside into the organization."

MK Avigdor Liberman, however, told KAN's Reshet Bet that the appointment of someone from outside the Shin Bet was "puzzling."

"Sharvit was an excellent commander, but he has no intelligence background or training," Liberman said. "The considerations that led to his appointment, after years outside the military framework, raise many questions."

The Movement for Quality Government issued sharp criticism: “This is an attempt to establish facts on the ground before the essential legal discussion takes place, especially with the background of the ongoing Qatar-gate investigation involving the prime minister’s close associates.”

Within the Shin Bet, Netanyahu’s choice of an outsider to lead the organization sparked concern. “This will be a real upheaval for the organization,” one source told Walla. "He doesn’t really understand intelligence," said another.

A third source told Walla that: “It’s unclear what the prime minister hopes to achieve beyond shock and disruption.”

The Democrats party head, Yair Golan, praised Sharvit, calling him a "worthy and decent individual."

'Immense challenge'

However, he condemned the prime minister and added that Sharvit's "selection by a prime minister who has launched an assault on the rule of law and on democratic Israel presents him with an immense challenge."

"Every Shin Bet chief faces pressure—but never before has one been required to stand up to a prime minister determined to dismantle democratic institutions to escape the grip of justice."

"It’s a difficult, nearly impossible task—but it is his duty," added Golan. "He will have to prove that his loyalty lies solely with the law and the state, not with the person who appointed him.

Benny Gantz echoes similar thoughts, calling Sharvit "an excellent man and commander, with values ​​and experience," but condemning the prime minister's decision to appoint a new Shin Bet head before the High Court decided on the firing of Ronen Bar.

"Sharvit is an independent man who has always been guided by the interests of Israel's security, and I have no doubt that this will continue to be the case in the future," said Gantz. However, what is clear is that the prime minister decided this morning to continue his campaign against the judicial system and lead the State of Israel towards a dangerous constitutional crisis. The appointment of the head of the Shin Bet must be made only after a High Court decision."

While not the first navy commander to be chosen to lead the Shin Bet (the previous being Ami Ayalon), usually the heads of the agency are deputy heads, or at least from the IDF ground forces.

Social media users and Israeli journalists also commented on the surprise of Netanyahu choosing someone who took part in a Kaplan protest during the judicial reform period, which Sharvit reportedly did.