Israel amends financial support package for guardians of children orphaned in terror attacks

Israel’s National Insurance Institute announced a change in assistance programs on Sunday for families raising children orphaned in terror attacks.

The current law gives financial assistance to the legal guardians raising the impacted orphans, receiving funds based on several factors. This includes but is not limited to the actual loss of income or based on the national wage, the age of the orphaned child, and the number of impacted children in the care of the guardian.

In the current format, based on guardians caring for two orphans whose parents were murdered by terrorists, compensation in the first year reflects that each of the two guardians receives compensation equivalent to either the lost income or the national average wage — whichever is the higher rate.

The rest of the current format is based on age. If orphans are below the age of three, only one guardian will receive the entire amount, while the second guardian receives only half. For orphans up to age 7, that family is only entitled to support for one guardian at the full rate. Above 8 years of age, the family is entitled to only half the amount of one guardian’s lost income or half of the national average, depending on which is higher.

Unfortunately, the needs created by the severity of the October 7 attack and the subsequent war have only created a more pressing need for amendments to these regulations, which the agency understood.

The proposed amendment, which will be published forpublic review on Monday and available for 14 days, will increase the funds for monthly support for these guardians.

What will the new package look like?

Families caring for more than two orphans whose parents were killed in acts of terror will receive additional compensation and increased support, however the model presented is reflective of caring for one to two orphans.

A family caring for one orphan is expected to receive 150% of the lost income or average wage, depending on the higher, in the first year. A family caring for one up to the age of three will receive 100% of that lost income or national wage, based on the higher rate.

Families with two orphans will receive 250% of that lost income, divided between both guardians, in the first year. If the orphans are up to age 3, the guardians will receive support amounting to 175% of the lost income, dropping to 125% for up to age 15, and 100% for age ranges 15 to 18 — double the current 50% under the law.

Additional support and regulations will be made to accommodate families with single guardians.

These regulations are subject to approval by the Knessets Labor and Welfare Committee, though the National Insurance Institute has already reached an agreement with the Finance Ministry to allow for changes to be retroactively effective from January 1, 2024.

How many children were orphaned on October 7?

Some 21 children from 13 families were left without both of their parents because they were murdered or kidnapped in the October 7 massacre conducted by Hamas in southern Israel, according to the Welfare Ministry.

Of the 21 children, most of their parents were murdered. One of the children, Abigail Idan, was orphaned and kidnapped by Hamas and was released in the November 2023 ceasefire deal. Another girl lost her mother, and her father was kidnapped and is being held hostage in Gaza.

Social workers from the welfare service have contacted all the families who are hosting the 21 children and are providing them with support and assistance.

"The fact that so many children are victims of the brutal attack by Hamas turns my stomach," said Welfare Minister Yaakov Mergi. "I instructed the relevant professionals in the office to simplify every process and speed up the provision of responses to both the children and the families who are raising them at this time.

"The Welfare Ministry is prepared to provide long-term and trauma-focused care to every boy and girl affected by this criminal attack, and in particular to children who were left as [double] orphans," he said. "The State of Israel will be their mother and father and will take care of them throughout their lives and we will not spare efforts and resources to help them recover."

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.