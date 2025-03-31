Shalva runners breaking barriers at Jerusalem Marathon

This Friday (April 4), the Jerusalem Marathon will take place, and for the first time in Israel, a team of runners with disabilities will participate in the 10K race. The team represents Shalva, an organization dedicated to integrating people with disabilities into society.

The runners will dedicate their race to the memory of the late Lt. Col. (res.) Eliav Abitbol, who fell in the Iron Swords War in southern Lebanon. His family members will join them in the run. Eliav, a father of four, devoted his life to public service and education. His family’s participation in the event is a tribute to his legacy and the values of giving, resilience, and unity that he embodied.

During training, his widow, Tal Abitbol, shared her emotions.

“This is amazing and moving. It shows that anything is possible! It’s about believing in yourself and knowing that others believe in you too. More than that, it’s about seeing how people treat each other as equals, how sheer willpower drives people forward, and how nothing can stand in the way of determination. This is exactly what Eliav believed in – that anything is possible if we just believe.” Racers are seen running in the annual Jerusalem Winner Marathon. (credit: Sportphotography)

The Jerusalem Marathon

The Jerusalem Marathon is considered one of the most unique marathons in the world, thanks to its breathtaking route through the heart of the historic city. This year, the participation of Shalva’s team, alongside Eliav’s family, adds even deeper meaning to the event – a symbol of the triumph of the human spirit and the ability to overcome any obstacle.

Gila Anis, a team member with Down syndrome, expressed her motivation.

“Even though it’s hard, it’s worth it because it means I can do anything.”

Preparing for a marathon is a complex challenge for people with disabilities, requiring close professional guidance and a personalized training program. These tailored regimens help each runner develop the physical and mental endurance needed for long-distance running. With the support of skilled coaches and a strong community, the runners face unique challenges, proving that with perseverance, discipline, and teamwork, they can achieve remarkable success and participate in world-class sporting events.

Shalva CEO Yochanan Samuels emphasized the broader impact of this participation.

"Every step taken by our team members in the marathon is not just a personal achievement—it's a message to all of us that inclusion and equality are not just words but a reality we are building together. They are showing everyone that in our society, every individual, regardless of their disabilities, can set goals, dream big, and achieve their aspirations. This team isn't just running physical distances; they are leading us on an inspiring journey of faith, perseverance, and the pursuit of equality and inclusion. Each step they take is another step toward a world where every person, at any stage of life, can feel equal and belong. Thank you to our runners for the inspiration you give us all!"

Coach Aviv Shuster reflected on her experience.

“I came to give, but I ended up enchanted—by sweet, special, sensitive, and funny people who radiate joy. I showed them how capable they are, and they showed me how happiness comes from the simplest things. Thank you for this privilege.”

Fellow coach Amit Tenenbaum added: “My athletes prove that we should always focus on ability, not disability.”