Israel demands release of Edan Alexander, 10 hostages for 40-day Gaza ceasefire

Israel has demanded 10 living hostages in addition to the release of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander in the first phase of a new 40-day ceasefire hostage deal, a security source revealed to the Jerusalem Post on Monday.

The proposed framework would also require Hamas to provide full information on the conditions of the remaining hostages - a contrast to the latest agreement, which saw Hamas release only general information on 33 hostages.

In Israel, they emphasize that regarding the entry of Egyptian forces beyond the permitted quota, "such actions are reversible; it’s not a problem to pull tanks back," said the security official.

During the ceasefire days, negotiations will take place regarding the post-ceasefire period and the conditions under which the war will end. Palestinians walk past the rubble of destroyed houses, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, March 6, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Hussam Al-Masri)

The future of the Gaza Strip

In addition to the release of all hostages, alive and dead, Israel has demands relating to the potential end of the war - including a security zone within the Gaza Strip, demilitarization of the area, and the expulsion of Hamas members.

The security source also added that Israel's positions and current demands are within the framework of the deal coordinated by the Trump administration.

Hamas, at this point, has only agreed to a deal in which 5 hostages will be released, a proposal that Israel has rejected