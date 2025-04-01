Israel’s new rape law includes male victims, abolishes outdated 'sodomy' term

A bill introduced by MK Limor Son Har-Melech, which expands the legal definition of rape to include sexual assault against men, has been approved in the Knesset on Tuesday.

"This is a historic day when the State of Israel declares in a clear voice: rape is rape, regardless of gender," she said.

On Monday, the Knesset passed the bill in its second and third readings. The law extends the definition of rape to include sexual assault against men, replacing the outdated term "sodomy" with a clearer, more uniform definition of rape. The new definition reflects that systems of authority or power imbalances do not allow for true consent.

The bill also abolishes the offense of “sexual intercourse without consent” and replaces it with the term “forbidden penetration.” The change reflects the understanding that power imbalances, such as those seen in systems of authority, prevent true consent, making it unnecessary to use language that might imply consent.

"This is a historic day. A day when we correct an injustice that has persisted for decades in the Israeli judicial system," said MK Limor Son Har-Melech. " A day when the State of Israel declares in a clear and unequivocal voice: rape is rape—regardless of gender." She further explained the nature of the amendment: "From today, a man who is assaulted will no longer face vague terms like 'sodomy.' From today, the law will call the assault by its true name—rape."

Sexual offenses defined

Son Har-Melech explained the shift from “sexual intercourse without consent” to “forbidden penetration," and emphasized that the change of language was more than a semantic shift.

"The reality is simple—if it is forbidden, there is no consent! When there is an abuse of authority, when there is a power imbalance, there is no place for terms that imply consent.

"This is a fundamental change that will impact every stage of the legal process—from the moment testimony is taken, through prosecution considerations, and up to sentencing. From today, the system will treat rape as rape, and it will not distinguish between victims based on gender. This is not just legislation—it is a declaration of society’s values, its commitment to justice, and its determination to protect all of its citizens. Today, we are telling every victim: the state recognizes you, the state sees you, the state respects you. Rape is rape, without word games, without gender distinctions, and without blurring reality."

The MK also discussed her plans to change the statute of limitations for sex offenses

"We are currently working to abolish the statute of limitations for sex offenses. Initially, we will ensure that the statute of limitations does not apply to minors, and I am pleased to report that we have already received agreement from the relevant parties. I hope we will succeed in extending this abolition to include adult victims, as is appropriate."

"Just as there is no statute of limitations for murder, there should be none for sex offenses. The Torah says: 'If a man rises against his neighbor and kills him—so shall this matter be.' The Torah likens sex offenses to murder. And may we be fortunate, with God’s help, that the verses 'And you shall purge the evil from your midst'—'And your camp shall be holy'—be fulfilled in us."

"When we established the caucus, we set goals and objectives for ourselves," said Yaakov Sela, head of the Knesset’s parliamentary caucus for preventing sexual assault.

"Today, we have completed the amendment to the rape law, which recognizes male rape victims. In recent months, we have been working with various parties on legislation to abolish the statute of limitations for sex crimes, and I hope that by the next session, the law will pass."

"This law is a very important step forward in promoting justice and removing the stigma against men who have been sexually assaulted," the Magen Aid Center said in a statement.

"We hope that every rape victim who hears about this amendment today will feel validated by the State of Israel’s recognition of the severity of the harm they have endured. We are very proud to be part of this law and thank MK Limor Son Har-Melech and everyone who contributed to this important amendment."