Daycare worker slapped with 10.5 years for child abuse 

Ilana Kobar, a daycare worker from Eilat, was handed 10.5 years in prison and a NIS 500,000 fine – for 26 counts of abuse of a minor.

For over 30 years, Kobar managed and worked in the 'Ilana Kobar' daycare center in Eilat. The children she cared for ranged from the age of eight months to three years. In the 2022-2023 calendar year, there were 26 children registered to the daycare center.

According to the indictment, from February 1 to May 10 of 2023, Kobar physically and emotionally abused 23 of the 26 children under her care. Those who weren't physically attacked were exposed to these relentless attacks.

The indictment details that she pinched them, hit them, kicked them, pushed them to the ground and towards chairs, lifted them by one arm, force fed them, moved them around forcefully, even when they slept, and behaved in other aggressive ways. View of the outside playground of a daycare (Illustrative). (credit: INGIMAGE)

'Difficult to digest'

“The reality reflected from the videos of Kobar's actions are difficult to digest, and the pain that slithers into the depths of the soul is relentless. The violence, the physical and emotional cruelty, and the sheer volume of incidents, grants these transgressions a particular severity,” reads the court decision.