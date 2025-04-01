'I give candy to children to make them happy': Police arrest Lod man for sexually assaulting child

Israel Police arrested a man in Lod for sexually assaulting a minor at a public park, it announced on Tuesday.

Central District Police reported that the 23-year-old man was suspected of sexually assaulting the girl, who is under 10 years old. According to the police investigation, the suspect approached her without prior acquaintance, lured her to a secluded spot, and then raped her.

Police then conducted a two-week investigation, during which they searched the suspect's home and found candy identical to what he had given the victim. He told the officers, "I give candy to children to make them happy."

Playground (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

Man assaults child

The child's parents filed a complaint to the police two weeks ago after they suspected that their daughter was raped.

The prosecution filed an indictment against him for committing a sexual offense against a child under the age of 14.

After they arrested the suspect, the Israel Police issued a list of recommendations to help protect children from predators.

The police recommended that parents educate their children on stranger danger. The release stressed that children should not talk to unfamiliar adults, accept gifts from them, or go somewhere with a stranger without parental permission. The statement also advised parents or guardians to remain near playgrounds and public parks to ensure the children's safety.

The police said that if a child is approached by a stranger, they should scream, find a familiar adult, or run to a safe place.

If a child is to leave home without an adult, they should carry a cell phone on them to be able to contact their parents effectively. The police also recommended that parents coordinate playtime with familiar friends to ensure safety in numbers.