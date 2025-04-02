Arkia to launch new flights to Eilat, pushing for airline equality in Ben Gurion's terminals

Israeli airline Arkia will be operating additional flights to Eilat, the company announced on Wednesday, helping solve a shortage flights to the southern Israeli city.

Arkia CEO Oz Berlovitz recently met with Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Eilat Mayor Eli Lankri to discuss possible solutions for the flight shortage in light of the months-long closure of Ben Gurion Airport’s Terminal one. He called for equal treatment for Israeli airlines, criticizing the cost advantages enjoyed by foreign competitors and the inefficiencies caused by split operations between Terminals one and three.

Arkia’s flights to Eilat will not only boost tourism, but will greatly help the residents of Israel’s southernmost city.

With the approval of the operation of additional flights from Terminal one at Ben Gurion from the Transportation Ministry, the additional flights may operate as soon as May 2025.

Connecting Eilat with central Israel

The initiative for new flights comes in light of a transportation service initiative that connects suburbs to central Israel through rail systems and plans to do the same by air—showing an immediate need for national transportation to Eilat.

The flights will act as a solution as the Transportation Ministry continues to work on other projects linking Eilat to the rest of the country.

Arkia has seen a significant reduction in operations to Eilat, but with the approval of this plan, there has only been a petition pending approval requesting the transfer of all airline activities to Terminal one.