The Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel leading the battle against sexual violence

For over a decade, Orit Sulitzeanu has led the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel (ARCCI), the country’s largest and most established organization dedicated to combating sexual violence. ARCCI coordinates nine crisis centers that support more than 56,000 survivors annually. In addition to offering direct assistance, ARCCI advocates for policy changes, increases public awareness, and conducts research to alter societal views on sexual violence.

“We try to change reality in Israel,” Sulitzeanu said. “Our work is twofold: we support survivors—offering legal aid, counseling, and advocacy—but also strive to shift the public conversation and legislative framework.” ARCCI remains dedicated to its mission of advocating for survivors and shielding them from media exploitation. (Credit: ARCCI)

A history of fighting for survivors

With over two decades of experience as an activist advocating for women and survivors, Sulitzeanu has witnessed firsthand the uphill battles necessary to advance justice for survivors in Israel. One particularly high-profile case was that of Kim Arad, a young woman who sought therapy after a previous sexual assault, only to be victimized by her 65-year-old psychologist, Yuval Carmi.

“He claimed he didn’t understand it was abuse, that she ‘fell in love’ with him,” Sulitzeanu recounted. “But of course, this was absolute nonsense. He manipulated and exploited her.”

ARCCI stood by Arad throughout the legal battle, pushing for Carmi’s imprisonment. However, due to legal loopholes, he was convicted of the lesser charge of engaging in sexual relations with a patient, carrying a maximum sentence of only four years. Recently, he was released early for good behavior, despite concerns about his manipulation tactics. At the protest against Yuval Carmi's release:

“He knew exactly what to say and how to behave to manipulate the system,” Sulitzeanu explained, “and the parole board only considered his behavior, not the impact on the survivor. That’s why we fought to change the law.” The outcome is a new bill the ARCCI created alongside MK Chili Tropper, mandating that parole boards take a survivor’s rehabilitation into account when making decisions about early release.

We’ve passed seven new laws in the last year alone to better protect survivors,” she noted. “Every legal or social progress demands a struggle, as the justice system is not inherently empathetic to survivors; continuous effort is necessary to attain justice.”

The October 7 atrocities: Breaking the silence

While ARCCI has long fought for survivors of sexual violence, nothing could have prepared them for the horrors of October 7, 2023. In the wake of the tragedy, ARCCI became the first organization in the world to systematically document and analyze reports of sexual violence perpetrated that day. “At first, we couldn’t believe our ears,” Sulitzeanu said. “And as more information came in - from open sources, professionals, and survivors - it became undeniable.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Determined to ensure global awareness, ARCCI compiled a report detailing the assaults, “we realized that something horrific had happened,” she recaled. When the United Nations’ special representative on sexual violence in conflict visited Israel, Sulitzeanu personally presented her with their findings.

The report later gained widespread international attention, shining a light on the atrocities that many had initially dismissed or denied: “We published our report in Hebrew and English, not expecting such significant international interest. Suddenly, we found ourselves at the center of global attention, explaining our findings and why it will take so long for the full scope of the crimes to come to light.”

“One of our biggest challenges has been confronting the international silence—or worse, the outright denial—of these crimes,” Sulitzeanu explained. “Women worldwide should have stood up in outrage. Instead, we saw excuses and justifications. It was infuriating.”

Despite this resistance, ARCCI continued its mission, advocating for survivors while protecting them from media exploitation. “We’ve seen cases from other war zones where survivors who spoke out later faced social ostracization,” she said. “We refused to let that happen here. No story is worth more than a survivor’s well-being.”

A community of support

Though Israel’s fight against sexual violence remains an uphill battle, the solidarity and support from Jewish communities worldwide have provided a source of strength. “The Jewish community in the United States has been extraordinary,” Sulitzeanu said. “Federations, organizations, family foundations—so many people stepped up to help.”

This support has been crucial, as ARCCI operates without direct government funding. While some of Israel’s crisis centers receive about 20% of their budget from state sources, the majority of funding comes from private donors.

“Witnessing such mobilization and personally connecting with those who traveled to Israel in support felt like a real game changer. “ Sulitzeanu said. “The Jewish communities in the U.S., the UK, and France understood the immense trauma we experienced and recognized the urgent need for support. That kind of solidarity—it’s extraordinary. It reassured us that we are not alone."

Looking ahead: The mental health crisis

One of the greatest challenges in the aftermath of the war is Israel’s already overburdened mental health system. Trauma from the attacks has exacerbated an existing crisis, leaving many survivors struggling to access care. “Our mental health system was already weak,” Sulitzeanu says. “Now, it’s overwhelmed.”

In the coming years, ARCCI will persist in advocating for systemic enhancements, making certain that every survivor, be it from wartime atrocities or routine violence, obtains the care and justice they are entitled to. “Every change we make, every law we pass, every survivor we help—it’s all part of a larger fight,” she says. “We’re not stopping.”

This article was written in collaboration with the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel.