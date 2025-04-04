Hebrew Language Academy renames orange butterfly to honor Ariel Bibas

The Academy of the Hebrew Language has changed the name of the Jerusalem Fritillary butterfly (Melitaea ornata) to Ariel Fritillary, after Ariel Bibas, who was murdered in Hamas captivity, the academy announced Friday morning.

The academy sent a letter to Ariel’s father, Yarden, letting him know that the vote to change the name was unanimous.

This specific butterfly was chosen to honor Ariel not just for its orange wings, but because Ariel is one of Jerusalem’s 70 names, the academy explained.

“May this be some consolation in your grief, and may his memory be a memory for all those who perished and fell in this great disaster," the academy wrote to Yarden.

Honoring the Bibas children

Yarden, who returned from Hamas captivity on February 1, donated his sons’ toys to Assuta Ashdod Public Hospital this week.

For Purim this year, children across the country dressed in orange capes with Batman logos to honor Ariel's favorite hero.

Yarden’s wife, Shiri, and their two young sons, Ariel and Kfir, were kidnapped and later killed in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks.