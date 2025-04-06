NY street renamed after hostage Omer Neutra who fell in combat on Oct. 7

A dedication ceremony was held on Sunday to name a street in Plainview, Long Island, New York, after American-Israeli Omer Neutra, an IDF Captain who died on October 7.

The event honored Omer by dedicating "Captain Omer Neutra's Way."

"Following the ceremony, Omer's family recorded a video message ahead of tomorrow's meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu. Standing beside them during the statement were Adi and Yael Alexander, parents of American-Israeli Edan Alexander," the Hostage Families Forum confirmed in a statement.

Omer's parents, Orna and Ronen Neutra, stated, "We're standing here in Plainview, Long Island, New York, dedicating this street, Manetto Hill Road. It is now dedicated to Omer Neutra, after our son: Captain Omer Neutra's Way. And it's a tribute to his dedication to Israel, to the Jewish people."

"We're very blessed to have such a community.We're here calling on President Trump to do everything in his power, together, tomorrow, with his meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, to do everything to bring the 59 hostages home," they added. The street sign after the dedication of a street after Omer Neutra who fell in combat on October 7, 2023 during Hamas's massacre and whose body is still held captive in Gaza, April 6, 2025. (credit: courtesy of the Hostage Families Forum)

"Among them, Edan Alexander - his parents are here - a brave IDF soldier that is known to be alive, and Omer Neutra, our son, to come and to get a proper burial in the land of Israel. It has to happen now. And we're calling on them to act swiftly and bring all the 59 hostages back home," Neutra's parents concluded.

Ronen and Orna Neutra had voiced their criticism of Israel’s decision to resume strikes in the Gaza Strip in March.