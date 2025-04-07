'Perfect match': Tel Aviv and Berlin are now twin cities

Tel Aviv and Berlin are now twin cities, the mayors of the two cities announced on Sunday. The news came a week after Berlin's state parliament unanimously approved a motion to establish a twin town relationship with the Israeli hub.

Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai announced he is "pleased to announce the establishment of a Twin Cities partnership with Germany’s capital, Berlin – a partnership based not only on historical memory, but also on the values of democracy, freedom, and tolerance, which are so crucial in the world today."

He thanked Berlin's mayor, Kai Wegner, for being a "true friend of Israel," noting Wegner's visit to the Jewish State after October 7.

"Since October 7, he visited Tel Aviv to express his solidarity and full support for Israel’s right to self-defense, and declared that the Israeli flag would remain raised over Berlin’s City Hall until all hostages return."

Huldai added that the sisterhood of the two cities would help strengthen ties through "shared values, historical responsibility, and a commitment to a better future for the next generations." People attend the rally ''Against terror and antisemitism! Solidarity with Israel'' organised by Germany's Central Council of Jews, political parties, unions and civil society, at Brandenburg Gate, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Berlin, Germany. (credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE)

Wegner also released a statement saying that the twinning of the two cities will help strengthen the fight against antisemitism, adding that, in challenging times, the two are setting an example for diversity, solidarity, and humanity.

The German ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, said, "Tel Aviv and Berlin - a perfect match based on our common values of freedom and democracy. Both a little rough around the edges, both brimming with vitality, both nowhere near the end of their dreams and potential."

According to the Senate Chancellery, Huldai is set to visit Berlin on May 5 for the signing ceremony.

Wegner's past comments on Israel

Wegner himself previously told Jüdische Allgemeine in 2024 that he was a "friend of Israel and a friend of Jewish life here in Berlin."

Following his trip to Israel after October 7, where he visited Hostage Square and spoke to hostage families, Wegner told JA, "Those were very depressing conversations that touched me deeply." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

However, he praised the "strength and courage of the people in Israel, who, despite the difficult situation, radiate great confidence."

In the same interview, he remarked on the similarities between Berlin and Tel Aviv, saying, "The way of life is very similar: Both cities are diverse, colorful, and young; there is a lively cultural scene, a diverse nightlife, and a very successful start-up and digital economy."

Other twin cities

Tel Aviv will become Berlin's 19th twin city.

The others are Brussels, Budapest, Buenos Aires, Istanbul, Jakarta, Kyiv, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Mexico City, Moscow, Paris, Beijing, Prague, Tashkent, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Windhoek.

Berlin will become Tel Aviv's 22nd twin city after Almaty, Barcelona, Beijing, Bonn, Budapest, Buenos Aires, Chişinău, Cologne, Essen, Frankfurt am Main, Freiburg im Breisgau, Incheon, İzmir, Łódź, Miami-Dade County, Milan, Philadelphia, Sofia, Thessaloniki, Toulouse, and Warsaw.

In February 2023, Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau severed twin ties with Tel Aviv after claiming that Israel was guilty of “apartheid,” as well as “flagrant and systematic violation of human rights.”

However, in September of the same year, the new mayor of the city, Juame Collboni, restored his city's status as the twin of Israel's Tel Aviv.