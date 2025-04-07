'We still have capabilities that should worry Israel,' Hamas spokesman says after rocket barrage

A Hamas spokesman, Jihad Taha, claimed that Hamas has "capabilities that should raise concern in Israel" in a Sunday interview with Al Jazeera after Hamas launched rockets at Ashdod and Ashkelon.

He added that the international community is "silent in the face of Israel."

Taha justified the shooting in the wake of "the ongoing series of crimes and massacres against the Palestinians. This proves that the extremist fascist government of Israel continues its policy of carrying out massacres. Therefore, it is incumbent on the resistance to defend our people against the series of Zionist crimes and massacres."

In his speech, he mentioned Ben-Gvir's ascent to the Temple Mount: "As long as Israel is on Palestinian land and commits massacres, confiscates land in the West Bank, equips settlements, and defiles holy places - as Ben-Gvir did in the al-Aqsa Mosque - then we cannot agree to the dismantling of the Palestinian resistance, which is fighting these crimes and massacres." An employee working inside the office of Qatar-based Al-Jazeera network in Jerusalem (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Rockets launched into Ashdod and Ashkelon

The IDF said that about 10 rocket launches were detected crossing from Gaza, most of which were intercepted. The Ashkelon Municipality reported that one rocket fell in the city area and caused damage to several vehicles.

MDA medics transported a man in his 30s who was slightly injured by shrapnel to Barzilai Hospital. MDA teams are also treating a number of panic victims and people who were injured on the way to the protected area. Mayor Tomer Glam is at the scene at this time.