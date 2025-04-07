Herzog: ‘No deep state and no dictatorship’

Contrary to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claims, there is no “deep state” conspiracy intent on bringing in down and no “dictatorship”, President Isaac Herzog said at a Yediot Ahronot conference on Monday morning.

“There are wonderful civil servants here who wake up every morning and work very hard for the country, giving of themselves and of their souls, and quite often wonder what they are doing there after all the mudslinging they endure,” Herzog said.

“On the other hand, we have deep disagreements—but that does not mean democracy is gone. There are deep debates here, lively debates. There is a law enforcement system that is functioning, and tomorrow there will be a hearing in the Supreme Court—and I trust it will hear all sides and address the matter substantively,” the president said, referring to a consequential High Court hearing on Tuesday over petitions to cancel the government’s decision to fire Shin Bet chairman Ronen Bar.

Herzog addressed concerns that the government would not respect a High Court ruling that cancels the firing of Bar.

"There is an absolute duty to comply with court rulings; this is a fundamental principle. The court is essential for us to function as a democratic society. Most of the public also demands the respect of their human rights. We need to understand that in order to respect human rights and the basic rights of citizens, we need a strong, independent, and autonomous judicial system, and it must be respected,” the president said. Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. (credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90, SHUTTERSTOCK)

Herzog repeated a previous call for a State Commission of Inquiry into the October 7 massacre, and recalled a recent compromise proposal that Deputy Supreme Court Chief Noam Solberg will be involved in appointing the commission’s members, after the government expressed reservations that Chief Justice Yizhak Amit appoint its members.

Commission of inquiry

Herzog added regarding a commission of inquiry, "It is also possible to include a wider variety of [experts from] fields that are not part of the existing conception; all of this is legitimate. It is permissible to debate the depth and form of the investigation so that it truly serves us for future generations, allowing us to derive lessons and conclusions. Many proposals are reaching the President's residence, and I once again expect and call for attentiveness to everything related to an in-depth inquiry through a State Commission of Inquiry," he said.