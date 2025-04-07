IAI, New Delhi successfully test Barak missile system in India

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced the successful completion of a series of tests on the Barak medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) system in India on Monday.

IAI reported that four operational interceptions were successfully carried out against aerial targets traveling at various speeds at challenging altitudes and ranges.

The missiles successfully intercepted their targets, achieving direct hits and neutralizing the threats, demonstrating the system's operational capability.

The tests, conducted by the Indian Army's ground forces, mark a significant step in the system’s development, IAI stated. Their success paves the way for all three branches of India's armed forces to declare the system operationally ready.

The MRSAM system has already completed several proof-of-concept trials. It is being gradually integrated into the Indian Navy and Air Force and has now passed acceptance trials with the Indian Army.

IAI President and CEO Boaz Levy commented: "The Barak System provides advanced and innovative defense against a wide range of air and missile threats. The success of these tests strengthens the technological cooperation between our countries and reflects our partnership with the Indian Ministry of Defense, as well as with industries in both Israel and India."

Aerospace Service India

In March 2024, IAI announced the establishment of Aerospace Service India (ASI), a new aerospace defense company in India, as previously reported by the Jerusalem Post. ASI serves as the original equipment manufacturer's technical representative for India's MRSAM system.

Developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with IAI, the MRSAM system provides advanced protection against various aerial threats.

The system is a cornerstone of India's defense capabilities, currently in use by the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. IAI explained that the MRSAM includes an advanced phased-array radar, command and control systems, mobile launchers, and interceptors equipped with cutting-edge RF seekers.