Fallen civilian heroes of October 7 and slain hostages to be officially honored

Civilians who acted in a heroic or exceptional manner during the October 7 massacre and died in the process will now receive dedicated recognition and commemoration from the government, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

The same framework will apply to hostages who were murdered in captivity, as well as individuals who served in the IDF during the "Iron Swords" war and were killed in terror attacks outside of their active service.

The statement said the decision reflects the "state’s commitment to honor civilians who demonstrated extraordinary bravery, while maintaining the distinction between soldiers and civilians." The framework distinguished them from IDF casualties and victims of terror attacks.

The groups eligible under the framework are: Civilians who fought during the October 7–8, 2023 attack, meeting criteria including time, location, connection to the IDF, proactive combat or rescue activity, and death in battle; hostages who were murdered or killed in captivity in Gaza; and reservists who served in the IDF during the “Iron Swords” war and were killed in hostile acts while not on active duty.

The recognition of their acts will include military representation at a civilian funeral ceremony in a civilian cemetery, as well as a special plaque on their gravestone indicating the individual's unique status, alongside the national emblem.

Military-style commemoration

"This will visibly and symbolically honor the uniqueness of the event, similar to a military gravestone," the statement read.

Additionally, the special status of the individual will be mentioned at the annual state memorial ceremony for victims of hostile acts, held at the Mount Herzl memorial in 2025.

Their names will also be added to the national memorial website for victims of hostile acts.

The framework was debated in March after Defense Minister Israel Katz proposed that a dedicated framework be established to honor and commemorate civilians who fell victim to acts of terror and demonstrated exceptional bravery in the Iron Swords war.

The idea partially resulted from the demand of the family of Alon Shamriz, who was kidnapped to Gaza on October 7 and mistakenly shot by the IDF. The state previously rejected his family's request to recognize him as an IDF casualty.

A designated committee within the IDF Personnel Directorate, including a representative from the Organization for Victims of Terror Attacks, will evaluate each case individually to determine who qualifies under this new status.