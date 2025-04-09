‘No one is truly free’: Community gathers to remember hostages, honor Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Four days ahead of the Jewish holiday of freedom, Passover, a non-political event organized by the parents of slain hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin and the HaKhel Community took place on Tuesday, calling for the return of the hostages held in Hamas captivity.

The aim of the event was to bring people together in unity, song, and prayer while underscoring the complexity of celebrating the biblical liberation and exodus of the Jewish people as 59 hostages remain in captivity.

The event was opened by the father of Goldberg-Polin, Jon Polin, who spoke to the large and diverse crowd, which included elderly citizens, youth, men, and women.

Between each speaker, either a song or prayer was recited in unity with the crowd.

Polin emphasized his belief in the significance behind the event, stating that “what we are doing here is for them [the hostages].”

“Maybe this evening won’t just be about getting stronger and strengthening all who are here,” Polin remarked.

“Maybe we will succeed in strengthening the 59 [hostages] who are still not here – we are all so hopeful that they will be,” Polin concluded.

The themes of freedom prevalent within the holiday of Passover – in contrast to the opposing captivity of the hostages – were further brought to light in the additional opening remarks, which came after Polin.

"550 days that our dear brothers are captive and trapped. Even in the hell of the captivity," the speaker began."We gathered here this evening upon the initiative of Jon and Rachel [Goldberg-Polin, mother of Hersh] to sing, to pray, and to shout out on the evening of the holiday of freedom," the speaker said.

“Not to take our eyes off our hostages for a second. And mostly to ensure that we work every day toward their return. Now is the hour for mutual involvement,” she added.

“It’s a moral obligation,” she emphasized.

Freed hostage Karina Ariev, who was recently released in the Israel-Hamas hostage-ceasefire deal, addressed the crowd as well.

Ariev’s video was introduced by her sister Shasha, who attended the event.

In the screened video, Ariev affirmed Jon’s earlier statements, also expressing her belief in the power generated through the event and the potential impact it allowed for.

“As long as they [the hostages] are still there, none of us are truly free,” Ariev began.

“On the night of the [Passover] seder, we all say [the biblical passage] ‘in every generation a person is obligated to see themselves as if he had left Egypt,’” Ariev continued.

“The passage gains a new meaning after experiencing captivity. When the moment of exit – the moment of freedom – turns into a dream that is held on to with all our strength,” she said.

Remarking on how she feels after being liberated from captivity, Ariev emphasized that her “heart is still there” with the hostages.

“Today I am here, but my heart is still there,” she said.

However, Ariev also remarked on the hope she has, stating, “Everyone who was there knows the power of hope and the power you all have – out here,” she explained.

“This evening is one of prayer and shouting out, but it is also one of embrace. Embracing strongly all those who have still not returned. It’s an evening of promise. We promise that we will not forget you [the hostages] and to fight until you all return – we love you,” Ariev’s video statement concluded.

Rabbi Elhanan Danino, father of slain hostage Ori Danino, spoke at the event as well.

“It’s not the time for ideology, it’s time for saving lives,” he stated.

“Enough. Enough of our children we lost in the [Hamas] tunnels. [Enough of] the blood of the soldiers that was spilled,” he added as he called for an end to Israel’s strife.

The event concluded with a joint singing of Israel’s national anthem “Hatikvah,” the Jewish prayer of Maariv, along with the song “Acheinu, Kol Beit Yisrael” (“Our Brothers, All the House of Israel”).