'Trump why have you fallen for Netanyahu's lies?': Edan Alexander calls on US, Israel to help him

The family of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander approved the publication of Hamas's propaganda video of Alexander on Sunday, which was released before Passover.

In the video, Edan blames the Israeli government and the American administration for "deserting" him in Gaza, saying, "I am collapsing physically and mentally."

"I am collapsing because of this disgusting world and disgusting Israeli government," Alexander says.

"Everyday, I see that he - [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu - controls the country like a dictator," he continues. "I am collapsing physically and mentally."

"I heard that three weeks ago, Hamas were prepared to release me, but you refused and abandoned me here!" UNLIKE ON previous occasions, when US President Donald Trump told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that negotiations with Iran were scheduled to begin this weekend, Netanyahu’s response was relatively muted. Here, Trump bids farewell to Netanyahu as he leaves the White House after their meeting on (credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"Tell me why. Why am I not at home? Why am I filming my second video? Why?"

"Everyone is lying to me: My people, the Israeli government, the American government, the army, and everyone else."

"I want to believe I will return home to celebrate the holidays with you."

Why have you fallen victim to Netanyahu's lies?

Edan then turns and directly addresses US President Donald Trump, "President Trump, I believed in you. I believed you would free me alive. Why have you fallen victim to Netanyahu's lies?"

"Everyday I hear my mother's voice, my father's voice, my little brother's voice." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"Every day, I see the citizens of Israel demonstrating, they are doing everything in their power [to help us] and the world doesn't listen to them."

"I came to Israel to serve in the Golani Brigade. I am a lone soldier. On October 7, I was left alone at the post against an entire army!"

"I want to believe this video will not be the last time you see me alive. I want to return to the people of Israel safely. Keep demonstrating and doing everything you can."

Netanyahu spoke with the parents of Edan, Yael, and Adi on Sunday evening following the release of Hamas's propaganda video.

He told the family that he sympathizes with their pain and informed them that a tremendous effort is currently underway to return Edan and all the hostages home.