Arab-Israel org. accuses Civil Service Commission of discriminating against Arab-Israelis

The Mossawa Center, a non-profit that advocates for Arab citizens in Israel, accused the Civil Service Commission of institutional discrimination against Arab employees in the public sector, according to a brief filed with the High Court of Justice.

The petition alleges that the commission systematically violates the law, collaborates with organizations that promote Jewish-only hiring practices, and manipulates data to create a false impression of adequate representation.

The Mossawa Center is calling for a freeze on recruitment in ministries that have failed to meet diversity benchmarks and is urging the government to implement a new plan to ensure Arab representation proportional to their share of the population.

'The data reflects a reality of entrenched discrimination'

According to the petition—submitted by attorneys Hussein Manaa, Ahmad Janem, Riwa Qatib, Ghassan Tanous, and Marian Abi Nader—Arabs occupy fewer than 1% of senior positions in government ministries, amounting to one-half of 1 percent (0.5%).

Even in ministries where the overall number of Arab employees is relatively high, such as the Health Ministry, senior-level representation remains minimal. Although nearly a third of doctors in Israel are Arabs, only about 3% of senior Health Ministry officials come from the Arab community.

Nibal Abu Ardat, policy advancement coordinator at the Mossawa Center, pointed out that Arab representation is entirely absent in some offices—including the Religious Services Ministry, Hadera port, and the National Center of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir.

“Even in the Civil Service Commission, which is responsible for implementing the law, the proportion of Arab employees stands at 2% only—one-fifth of the target set by law," she said.

The Mossawa Center is asking the court to freeze recruitment in all government ministries that have not met the target of 10% of Arab representation. Additionally, it is demanding that the state develop a comprehensive plan to ensure 21% representation at all levels—reflecting the percentage of Arab citizens in the population—and that it terminate all contracts with organizations that promote hiring of Jews only.

“These alarming figures reflect a reality of entrenched discrimination,” said Abu Ardat. “The commission, which is tasked with enforcing the law, is blatantly violating it and distorting the data in its reports. Most government ministries have failed to integrate Arab employees into their ranks, despite all the recommendations and warnings from the attorney general and the state comptroller.”

The Civil Service Commission has not issued an official response. However, a senior commission official told Walla that the petition "mixes between the overall representation in the public service, which stood at 15.3% as of 2023—and has been steadily rising in recent years—and representation in senior ranks or in specific ministries." He added, "In 2023 alone, the representation rate rose by 0.5%, and between 2020 and 2023, there was a total increase of 2%."

The official also claimed that some of the figures cited in the petition are outdated. For example, the petition states that only 8% of Justice Ministry employees are Arab, while according to the Commission, “the proportion now stands at 11%.” He added that the commission is currently compiling data for the 2024 official report, which is expected to be published in June.