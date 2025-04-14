Gaza hostage deal: Gaps between Israel, Hamas 'still significant'

The gaps in indirect talks between Hamas and Israel over a potential hostage deal in Gaza "are still significant," an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.

Hamas appeared to have shifted from its initial position in talks by voicing its willingness to release nine Israeli hostages as part of a deal. Previously, the terror group was only prepared to release a single hostage.

Israel attributes the change in Hamas’s stance to the IDF's operations and continued military pressure, which have led to the capture of approximately 30–40% of Gazan territory.

Summing up the situation in a conversation with The Post, an Israeli official said: “Despite some progress, it is currently very difficult to move forward with a deal.

"Hamas is expected to respond again in the coming days, but if they remain firm on the issue of guarantees, it’s hard to see the agreement happening.” The family of hostage Edan Alexander outside the home of Ron Dermer in Jerusalem on Sunder, April 13, 2025. (credit: YAIR PALTI)

Point of contention

The main point of contention between Israel and Hamas centers around the terror group's demand for guarantees to end the war.

Hamas is insisting on assurances from Qatar, Egypt, and the United States that, in the context of a future deal, Israel will commit to ending the war. Israel is refusing to give such guarantees.

Al Jazeera reported on Monday that Egypt has made it clear to Hamas that ending the war would involve Hamas being disarmed, a condition a senior Hamas official reportedly rejected. According to Al Jazeera, the proposed deal would include a 45-day ceasefire.

Earlier on Monday, in a phone call with the parents of hostage Eitan Mor, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel is demanding the release of 10 hostages as part of the agreement.