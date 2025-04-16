WATCH: Peace post-Oct. 7: Can grassroots orgs advance peace amid Israel-Hamas War

The October 7 attack on Israel and the Israel-Hamas War have left some questioning whether a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is possible. The attack and war have also had major impacts on peacebuilding efforts in the region and around the world.

Ittay Flescher

Educator, journalist, peacebuilder, and author of the new book The Holy and the Broken: A cry for Israeli-Palestinian peace from a land that must be shared Ittay Flescher joins The Jerusalem Post's Hannah Rozenblat to discuss the work of grassroots peace organizations in the wake of the war, what challenges remain, and what brings him hope.