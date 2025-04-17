WATCH: Police return computer stolen from memorial site of October 7 victim

Israel Police returned the stolen computer belonging to Sivan Elkabetz, who was murdered on October 7 in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, the police announced, following a ceremony on Thursday to mark the handover of the computer from police custody.

The computer had been used to share videos of her life and the atrocities committed against her on October 7 to visitors in her home, which has since become a memorial site. Prior to her murder, the laptop was used in her studies at Sapir College.

Following the investigation led by Sderot Police, the police detained two foreign nationals who were residing in Ashkelon for further questioning on suspicion that they were involved in the theft. Sivan’s father had reported the break-in on Friday.

“From the moment we received the report, we understood the gravity of the incident—not only from a criminal perspective but also on an emotional and moral level,” Sderot police station head Meidad Lavi said after he met with Shimon Elkabetz, Sivan Elkabetz’s father, while returning the laptop.

“We mobilized every resource available to us, driven by a deep sense of duty. The investigators did not rest until the laptop was found—because it was clear to us it had to return home, to Sivan’s parents," Lavi continued. Israeli soldiers and journalists walk around the destruction caused by Hamas in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, November 2, 2023 (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

Over 150,000 people visited the home in southern Israel in which Sivan Elkabetz was murdered.

On October 7

Sivan Elkabetz was killed days before her 24th birthday with her fiancé Naor Hasidim. During the massacre, the couple hid under their bed as invading terrorists entered their home, according to Kan News. Her fiancé’s death was unconfirmed until October 15. "Dad, promise me you're okay. There are terrorists at the window," were Sivan's last words.

Anati and Shimon Elkabetz expressed deep shock at what they defined as "a despicable act by heartless and unscrupulous people who entered the desecrated house where a terrible massacre was committed and added sin to the massacre."

Danielle Greyman-Kennard contributed to this report.