Israeli public transport fares to rise for second time in less than a year

This week, Israelis face another financial blow with a steep hike in public transport prices.

On Friday, April 25, fares will increase by 33% to fund the second stage of Transportation Minister Miri Regev’s flagship “Transportation Justice” reform.

Starting Friday, a single bus ride will rise by NIS 2, reaching NIS 8. Just two months ago, the light rail fare increased by 33%. This marks the second fare hike in a year—prices already rose in June 2024 from five to six shekels.

Monthly passes covering bus, light rail, and train rides up to 40 km will increase from NIS 267 to NIS 323. For distances between 41–75 km, the price will rise from NIS 430 to NIS 464, and from NIS 639 to NIS 684 for distances above 75 km. Daily passes will also increase: for trips up to 40 km, from NIS 29.5 to NIS 32.5, and for up to 225 km, from NIS 77.5 to NIS 79.5.

Transportation justice? Depends who you ask

"The public transport fare will be adjusted to the OECD average and raised by two shekels" the Transportation Ministry stated, claiming this would support war-related funding, increase service frequencies, and provide discounts for vulnerable populations.

However, the ministry failed to mention that fares in cities like Jerusalem and Tel Aviv will soon exceed those in Paris, Rome, Berlin, and Madrid. Unlike in those cities, reliability, efficiency, and frequency in Israel will remain far below OECD standards.

The price hike is meant to fund Regev’s reform, which offers discounts to residents of lower socioeconomic communities and free rides for seniors. A key component is the “geographic profile,” granting a 50% discount on monthly passes to residents of areas ranked 1–5 on Israel’s socioeconomic index.

Yet, the policy applies not to entire towns but specific streets or even buildings. Over the weekend, a storm erupted online after users discovered that two homes on the same street might have different discount eligibility. For example, residents of 1 Elharizi Street in Jerusalem’s Rehavia neighborhood are eligible, while those at 10 Elharizi are not.

In Jerusalem, the reform favors predominantly Haredi or Arab neighborhoods. Neve Yaakov, a Haredi area, receives a 50% discount, while adjacent Pisgat Ze'ev does not.

Missing the target

Another part of the reform grants free public transport to those aged 67 and above, down from the previous threshold of 75. While a welcome benefit, it misses the broader goal of reducing traffic congestion by encouraging a wider population to use public transport instead of private vehicles.

While seniors may indeed be incentivized to ride buses and trains, the reform does little to persuade daily car commuters—especially those aged 25–50—to make the switch. Incentives aimed at this group would be more effective in easing road congestion and promoting a greener transportation future.

In summary, the reform disperses benefits where they’re not needed and misses critical opportunities to move Israelis toward public transportation. The discounts remain sectoral and disconnected from any real transport strategy.

Let’s not forget, despite the ministry’s claim of aligning with OECD standards, Israel’s public transport remains unreliable and expensive by comparison. Buses will still arrive late, run infrequently, and get stuck in traffic. “Transportation justice” may be the title, but the cost, as usual, will be ours to bear.