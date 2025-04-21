Hamas expressed willingness to concede control of Gaza, return remaining hostages, Arab media says

Hamas has reportedly expressed its readiness to step down from governing the Gaza Strip, as well as a handover of all remaining hostages as part of an agreement to end the war and a “long-term truce” with Israel, Al Arabiya Al Hadath reported on Monday, despite the terror organization recently rejecting a similar Israeli proposal.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will reportedly deliver the message from Hamas during his upcoming meeting with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

Thani also plans to resume indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas regarding the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, as Qatar's chief negotiator, Mohammed al-Khulaifi, recently expressed frustration regarding the lack of progress and the "slow pace of the negotiation process."

Hamas recently rejected Israel’s ceasefire proposal

Hamas recently rejected Israel's proposal to release 10 hostages in exchange for 45 days of ceasefire.

"We will not accept partial deals that serve [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's political agenda," Hamas negotiating team head Khalil al-Hayya said in a statement, which the terror group claimed is based on the continuation of the war.

Netanyahu’s partial agreements are a cover for his agenda based on continuing the annihilation, even at the cost of sacrificing his captives," he said in the statement. "We welcome the position of the American envoy Adam Boehler to end the issue of the captives and the war together, which aligns with the movement’s position.”

Al-Hayya said Hamas is ready to immediately negotiate a deal to swap all the hostages with an agreed number of Palestinians who are imprisoned in Israel.