Huckabee: 'I will do everything in my power to bring hostages home'

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee met with the families of American citizens held hostage by Hamas terrorists on Tuesday.

Huckabee said he "was deeply moved" by their stories, adding that "the anguish they have felt every day since October 7 is simply unimaginable."

He stressed that the US has no higher priority than seeing all hostages released.

"I will do everything in my power to ensure Edan Alexander is reunited with his family, and that the four deceased Americans that Hamas continues to hold hostage are returned to their loved ones."

The bodies of American-Israelis Itay Chen, Judy Weinstein Haggai, Gadi Haggai, and Omer Neutra are still in the hands of Hamas. US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee at the Western Wall, April 18, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

While there was recently a sign of life from Edan Alexander in the form of a propaganda video, Hamas's armed wing said on Saturday that his fate was unknown after the group found the guard who was holding the hostage killed.

This was after Hamas said last Tuesday it had lost contact with a group of terrorists holding Alexander in Gaza.

Huckabee's visit to the Western Wall

Last week, Huckabee visited the Western Wall, where he stated that it is the prayer of US President Donald Trump that all the hostages held in Gaza captivity should be returned home now.

He described Trump's steps to "Show extraordinary love for the Jewish people and the people of Israel," such as recognizing Jerusalem as the Jewish State's capital and recognizing the Golan Heights.

He noted his honor in being able to attend the Western Wall on the last weekend of the Passover holiday, offering "best wishes" on behalf of the American people for the holiday, but also "for eternity."