Families call to remember Hamas hostages on Independence Day, adjust celebrations

The families of hostages still held by Hamas asked the public on Tuesday to bring the plight of their loved ones to the forefront in Independence Day celebrations.

“Remembrance Day and Independence Day are approaching, and our Inbar, along with 58 other hostages, is still in Hamas captivity,” Hannah Cohen, the aunt of Inbar Haiman, whose body is still held by Hamas, said at a press conference.

She called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bring all 59 remaining hostages out of Gaza, and then addressed the nation.

“I am reaching out to my people and begging – help us bring back our Inbar and all 58 hostages. Those who are living and those for a dignified burial.”

Lishay Miran-Lavi, whose husband, Omri Miran, is still held captive, also spoke, saying that the State of Israel was founded on the principle that every mother should know she has entrusted her sons to worthy commanders. Family members and supporters of hostages stand outside the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, during a statement to the press demanding the return of all hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, in Jerusalem, March 18, 2025. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

“I think about the word to ‘celebrate’ independence and feel uncomfortable. We can’t truly celebrate a situation where our values are at risk. There is no true independence when 59 of us are in Gaza. There is no victory when 59 are still in captivity.”

She addressed Israeli citizens, asking that they ensure that their celebrations of Independence Day are appropriate for the situation. “Use all your strength so that we will not become a society that normalizes a situation where our loved ones are in Gaza.”

“Instead of Independence Day celebrations, hold solidarity rallies. Make sure the yellow flags are raised everywhere. Read the names of the 59 hostages at every event. Every initiative and gesture is important. We cannot move on and celebrate as if we have full independence.”

Nadav Rudaeff, whose father Lior Rudaeff’s body is still held hostage, called on the public not to be apathetic.

“The State of Israel was founded 77 years ago with the promise to be a safe home for all Jews and to protect them from those who wish to harm us. On October 7, the State of Israel and the IDF failed and broke this promise,” he said.

Yotam Cohen, whose brother Nimrod is still held in Gaza, said that “especially these days” it feels like the hostages are being forgotten.

“Many of the hostages, including my brother Nimrod, are soldiers, members of emergency response units, and brave and resourceful civilians who acted to save lives. Leaving them behind is the dismantling of Israeli society.”

“Marking Memorial Day and Independence Day without the context of the hostages is a betrayal of the values of the state and the heritage of Israel,” he added.

Naomi Baruch, whose son Uriel’s body is held hostage, also spoke. “What kind of independence is this when I have no certainty whether my son Uriel is alive or dead?” she asked.

“On this Remembrance Day, the state honors the memory of the fallen. But we, the families of the murdered hostages, do not know where to stand.

“I demand that my country do everything it can to bring back all 59 hostages, including my son.”

In a letter released Tuesday by the Hostage Families Forum, the families asked Israelis not to allow themselves to adapt to the reality of their loved ones being held hostage.

“It seems that the nation’s life is returning to normal, and the captivity of our loved ones by the horrific Hamas has become part of the Israeli routine,” the letter read.

As Israel’s Independence Day comes closer, the hostage families request adjusted and tempered ceremonies and celebrations in an effort to remind everyone of the plight of the hostages.

“We ask: Do everything in your power to ensure the hostages are highlighted. Whether by adapting the ceremonies, hanging yellow flags on every street, or reading the names of the hostages at every event. The hostages need you. Use your power and influence.”

They asked that in this moment of joy and celebration of Israel’s independence, people not be numb to the pain of the hostages and their loved ones.

Pushing military pressure

The Tikva (Hope) Forum, which represents some families of hostages, has pushed for military pressure as a means to return the hostages as well as a deal that would bring all the hostages home at once.

It invited the public to wear a blue and white pin on Independence Day.

The pin is “to be worn as a symbol of hope for the return of the 59 hostages still held in captivity,” the forum said Tuesday.

“We invite everyone to wear the Tikva Pin in the colors of the flag as a symbol of unity, victory, and heroism. In these difficult times, we choose to strengthen our spirit, strengthen our faith, and strengthen our mutual solidarity.”