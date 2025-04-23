Israeli delegation departing for more hostage negotiations, sources tell 'Post'

An Israeli delegation is expected to depart in the coming days for talks aimed at advancing a hostage deal, a source familiar with the details told The Jerusalem Post.

Sources informed on the matter told the Post that there has been no change in Hamas's position regarding the deal.

Hamas has made it clear to mediators from Egypt and Qatar that "we will not agree to a deal that includes a temporary ceasefire."

Israel says it will only agree to a deal in which 10-11 hostages will be released for 45 days of ceasefire. Prime Minister Netanyahu has said Israel will not agree to cease the war, as Hamas demands. Protesters call for a hostage deal at Tel Aviv's Habima Square on April 21, 2025. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

How hopeful is Israeli leadership?

Nevertheless, the stance of the political echelon, including the prime minister, is that efforts to secure a deal should be exhausted while maintaining the current combat strategy and advancing to the next phase. This position contrasts with that of some ministers in the Political-Security Cabinet, who demand a shift toward dismantling Hamas.

On Tuesday, Qatar's Prime Minister met in Washington with US President Donald Trump, Special Envoy Witkoff, and several senior administration officials. US administration officials claim a deal could be reached soon.

Trump stated last night, "We’ll see what happens with Gaza," but added, "Hamas will have no role in governing Gaza."