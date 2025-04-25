Huckabee condemns Hamas's use of 'flesh dome' human shields, continued hostage holding

While Israel protects its citizens with the Iron Dome, Hamas uses Palestinians as a “flesh dome,” US Ambassador Mike Huckabee shared in a reflective X/Twitter post on Thursday after meeting with relatives of American hostages held by the terror group.

“I had the opportunity to sit down with a number of hostage families, all of whom are related to Americans still held in Gaza,” Huckabee wrote. “We want them home now. And the only reason they are not already home is because of Hamas.”

Huckabee shared that some of the families he sat with were aware their captive loved ones had been killed, while others were being kept as living hostages by the Gaza-based terror group.

The difference between Hamas and Israel

Highlighting the difference between Israel and the terror group, Huckabee spoke of Israel’s Iron Dome, “that Israel has used to protect its people” - a contrast from Hamas, which he said uses a “Flesh Dome.”

“They (Hamas) put their people in front of the military targets rather than protecting their people,” Huckabee said. “They put their people in the most vulnerable positions.

“That’s why we need to get our hostages home. They don’t care about the individuals and that is the reason this war needs to end, but first, and foremost, Hamas [needs to be] ...obliterated.”