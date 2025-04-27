Gaza hostage Omri Miran's brother asks media to stop publishing Hamas propoganda

The media must stop broadcasting Hamas’ propaganda videos, Gaza hostage Omri Miran’s brother Boaz said on Channel 14’s The Patriots on Saturday night.

“There’s the responsibility of the media channels—because even if the family approves it for you [the media], where are you?” he asked, adding that details that were omitted from the propaganda video Hamas published on Wednesday were removed because it was “Hamas controlling things.”

“They’ll [the media] fall right into Hamas’s setup. Whatever Hamas says, they’ll do. After all, Hamas tells them: "Go out and protest," he said.

When asked if he wanted to deliver a message to the media, Boaz Miran requested that they stop airing propaganda videos.

“Stop it. After all, you did it at the beginning of the war. At the beginning of the war, they agreed not to air Hamas videos. Where did that disappear to? What happened? What changed?”

בועז מירן, אחיו של עומרי החטוף בעזה, על הסרטון שלו שפורסם: "מבקש להביא את הבנות שלו להפגנות שיראה אותם. הרי חמאס יראו לו את זה ויעשו לו עוד מניפולציות נפשיות. איפה האחריות של ערוצי התקשורת? עד לאן ייקחו את התעמולה הזאת?"#הפטריוטים@YinonMagal pic.twitter.com/YFtFEJGH51 — C14 (@C14_news) April 26, 2025

Boaz Miran was invited onto Channel 14 after a woman on X/Twitter slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for causing infighting within hostage families, as well as stating that if Omri did not return alive, it would be his fault.

"Boaz should ask himself why all the hostages connected to the Tikvah Forum are still in Gaza. Apparently, Omri is also still in Gaza because of his connection to Boaz—paying the price for political arrogance," she claimed.

"You possess a rare combination of stupidity, dishonesty, ignorance, and malice. You're just a small cog in a big, poisonous machine," Boaz Miran said in response.

Hamas published a propaganda video of Omri Miran

Hamas released the second video of Omri Miran since he was taken captive on October 7 on Wednesday.

In the video, Miran, sitting cross-legged in a dark room, says he is marking his second birthday in captivity, highlighting that he cannot celebrate while captive. Miran's birthday took place earlier this month.

"Do everything, everything, so that we return home now, now, as quickly as possible," he said in the video, adding that the hostages were "under constant fear of bombardments, only a deal now will bring us home."